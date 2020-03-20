March 20, 2020 News & Features » News

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Governor Supports PG&E's Bankruptcy Exit Plan 

Utility's plan still needs approval from CPUC

By
click to enlarge matthew-henry-yetqklnhsui-unsplash.jpg

Matthew Henry/Unsplash

Gov. Gavin Newsom has reportedly signed off on PG&E’s latest plan to exit bankruptcy, over a year after the utility filed for bankruptcy protection.

The news brings PG&E one step closer to exiting bankruptcy protection by June 30, the deadline that the publicly-traded utility needs to meet in order to access a $21 billion state "wildfire fund" established by AB 1054, state legislation signed into law last summer.

Under AB 1054, the utility still needs to gain final approval from the bankruptcy court and the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), a state regulatory agency, by June 30 in order to access the funds.

Additionally, under PG&E’s deal with Newsom, the utility will appoint a “chief transition officer” and begin a process to sell the company, Bloomberg reported Friday.

“This is the end of business as usual for PG&E,” Newsom said in a statement Friday. “We secured a totally transformed board and leadership structure for the company, real accountability tools to ensure safety and reliability, and billions more in contributions from shareholders to ensure safety upgrades are achieved.”

The largest remaining hurdle may be winning approval by the CPUC, which has yet to determine whether or not PG&E’s plan meets the guidelines laid out in AB 1054.

Among those guidelines is a requirement that the utility’s plan does not burden ratepayers with additional costs.

“We really want to make sure that … ratepayers aren’t going to be charged more for PG&E getting out of bankruptcy, that there’s not going to be a bail-out of the PG&E bankruptcy,” Mark Toney, executive director of The Utility Reform Network (TURN), told Utility Dive on Tuesday.


Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Latest in News

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Press Pass

Sci-Fi Takes Center Stage

'Galatea' launches at Spreckels

By Daedalus Howell Mar 11, 2020  7:29 pm

Compare/Contrast

Same difference

By Daedalus Howell Feb 26, 2020  5:12 pm

Cotati Goes Mardi Gras on Feb. 29

By Charlie Swanson Feb 26, 2020  4:49 pm

More »

City Sound Inertia

Immortallica Pays Tribute to Metallica, Beer at Stone Brewing Napa

Thu, Sep. 5 10:30 am

Dan Imhoff Releases New Solo Album

Tue, Aug. 20 12:01 pm

King Dream Rocks Napa This Weekend

Fri, Aug. 9 10:19 am

More »

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Copyright © 2020 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation