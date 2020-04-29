Groups push for housing solutions 

click to enlarge
As the second month of coronavirus shelter-in-place orders
come to an end and calls for a May 1 rent strike continue to circulate, the
number of renters struggling to make ends meet is becoming clear. If no action
is taken, millions of missed rental payments could trigger a series of
devastating economic impacts.
As many as 2.3 million renter households in California may
have at least one member of their household lose income due to the coronavirus,
according to an analysis released by the UC Berkeley Terner Center on April
24.Those millions of potentially impacted households—approximately 40 percent
of the state’s total 5.8 million renter households—pay nearly $4 billion in
rent each month.
In Santa Rosa and Petaluma alone, 24,300 renter
households—roughly 34 percent of the total 71,900 renter households in the two
cities—may lose one household income each to the coronavirus. The total rent of
those impacted households could be as much as $42 million per month, according
to the survey. In Napa County, roughly 44 percent of the 17,000 renting
households will likely be rejected, according to the same data set.
That equates to approximately $12 million of
potentially-missed payments each month.
The Terner Center data set does not offer similar data for
any Marin County cities.
Prior to the crisis, 1.1 million Californians were already
considered “rent burdened,” meaning they spent more than one third of their
income on rent each month. The Terner Center study predicts an additional 1.1
million households could become rent burdened due to the coronavirus pandemic.“
The current crisis only exacerbates the vulnerability these
cost-burdened households were already facing, putting them at greater risk of
housing instability,” the Terner Center study states.
Although the federal government has increased Unemployment
Insurance (UI) benby $600 per week, much of that money may end up going to
rent. Due to the high cost of housing in California, renters will still pay a ant
portion of their bento their landlord, even if they do qualify for the highest
level of UI benaccording to the UC Berkeley analysis.
With rent averaging $1,580 per month, a family quafor the
lowest amount of benwill spend 65 percent of their monthly check on rent. If
they qualify for the highest level of benthey will spend 38 percent of the
check on rent, an expense level which will still leave them rent-burdened.
There are also those who do not qualify for any unemployment
benOn April 15, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state will distribute a
one-time payment of between $500 and $1,000 for undocumented Californians who
do not qualify for unemployment benefit. That money will go quickly.
Patchwork
In March, local, state and federal lawmakers and agencies
created a patchwork of partial protections for renters and landlords but, weeks
later, the holes in that system are becoming apparent.
Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties each have different
ordinances, but the strongest protection in California came in the form of an
April 6 order from the State Judicial Council, the board that governs the
state’s courts system. That order bars all courts from processing eviction and
foreclosure cases until 90 days after the crisis.
Still, there are many unanswered questions, says Ronit Rubin,
the executive director of Legal Aid of Sonoma County.
One of Rubin’s primary concerns is that, under the current
orders, tenants will still be required to make up all of their missed rent
payments after the orders are lifted. If tenants are unable to pay the
back-rent after the Judicial Council’s order is lifted 90 days after the
crisis, landlords could begin pushing ahead with eviction proceedings based on
the tenant’s inability to pay back rent. That could lead to a wave of evictions
across the state, likely hampering the economic recovery by worsening workers’
ability to return to work after the crisis.
“If we open businesses back up but half of their prior are
now gone or destabilized because they don’t have a place to live, how does that
affect the businesses’ ability to gear back up and have again?” Rubinsays. “I
don’t think that makes reopening particularly easy.”
Landlord groups in turn argue that, if tenants miss their
payments en masse, landlords will miss their mortgage payments.
The looming question is: What will happen if hundreds of
thousands of tenants are unable to make up their missed rent payments due to
long-term unemployment? In recent weeks, both landlords and tenants have turned
to lawmakers for a solution.
Proposals
So far, local governments have largely stayed away from offering
direct assistance to renters. Due to the mounting costs of missed rent payments
and local governments’ own economic struggles, it seems unlikely that local
governments will be able match millions of dollars in missed rent payments each
month, even if they want to. A few possible solutions are being shopped at the
state and federal levels.
According to an April 17 California Apartment Association
(CAA) press release, State Senator Lena Gonzalez plans to amend Senate Bill
1410, a preexisting housing bill, to create a temporary state program to pay
landlords for some missed rental payments. Similar to current, local North Bay
protections, the temporary COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program would
require renters to demonstrate “an inability to pay rent due to COVID-19 or a
government response to the COVID-19 pandemic” in order to qualify for the
program, according to the CAA release. Details of the proposal have not yet
been released.
At the federal level, Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar
introduced legislation to cancel rent and mortgage payments—including missed
payments in April—for millions of people across the country.
Omar’s legislation, the Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act,
would establish a fund for landlords and mortgage holders to cover losses from
the cancelled payments and set aside funds for local governments and nonprofits
to purchase private rental properties.
“We must take major action to protect the health and
economic security of the most vulnerable, including the millions of Americans
currently at risk of housing instability and homelessness,” Rep. Omar said in a
press release.