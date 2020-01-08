Our grifter whose art of the Fox-spun spiel
loaded with ego overloaded with id
out of context without conscience
whose aggrieved entitlement whose flatulent fraudulence
became our American Tragedy
hollow be thy name hateful is thy kingdom
of racist misogynist xenophobic homophobic
ranting raving trumped-up anger
here & everywhere on earth where
your knee-jerk anti-science arrogant ignorance
as public policy shamefully mining misery & corruption
cruelty your credo confining children in cages
you give us each day our daily dread
of bullying bravado of denying or ignoring facts
of flaunting acts of mendacity high & low
oh forgive us for in the future near & far
you'll be reduced to trivia in every bar:
who's the "populist" who lost the popular vote?
who's the subject of Commander-in-Cheat?
who's the only prez in pro rasslin's hall of fame?
Lead us no more after 2020 and deliver us
from your narcissism your pathology
go away retreat retire go back
under the rocks of unreality tv & steal estate deals
from which you floated bloated like a toxic beach ball
deceptively at first appearing harmless even perversely playful
cartoonish buffoonish idiotic patriotic pompous ass
your neck red with resentment your klan-white face your gas-flame blue eyes
let's not forget your swept-back combed-over orange-yellow mane
as lame as your qualifications such as they are
limited to your masterful mimicking of Il Duce gesticulation manipulation
& your demonizing morally cracked compass
your compassion-clogged con
your junk fool mentality.
May our American Tragedy end
the sooner the better. Amen.
Robert Eugene Rubino worked 28 years in daily journalism in Sonoma County. Since retiring in 2013 he has published prose and poetry in various literary journals.