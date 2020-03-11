Homeless Shuffle 

click to enlarge Merlin Davis

TOWED A city truck prepares to remove a vehicle on Challenger Way, a business park in West Santa Rosa.

At a meeting on Jan. 28, the Santa Rosa City Council took two disparate steps. First, it approved an amendment to a contract with a local company which tows and stores vehicles, some of which people live in. Next, it discussed the possibility of expanding a long-running program to offer "safe parking" spaces for people living in their vehicles.

The county's latest homeless count, conducted in late January 2019, states that, of the 2,951 people experiencing homelessness in the county, 29 percent live in vehicles.

According to the same count, there are 1,661 homeless people within Santa Rosa's city limits—more than half of the total homeless in the whole county.

Both Santa Rosa and Sonoma County have avoided implementing sanctioned encampments or safe parking at a meaningful scale. Instead, officials have largely argued for a Housing First model which calls for constructing new housing units to house homeless people.

Following the highly-publicized stand-off at Joe Rodota Trail, the county approved a temporary, sanctioned encampment at Los Guilicos and will discuss the possible location of a safe parking lot. At the Jan. 28 council meeting, the city council discussed the possibility of expanding its safe parking program, known as the Community Homeless Assistance Program (CHAP). The program allows local churches and other private property owners to let people living in their vehicles stay in parking lots. Three churches are participating in the program, offering approximately 30 parking spots where people can park overnight.

"The estimate [by Catholic Charities, one of the city's nonprofit contractors] to operate a 100-spot, scattered-site program, overnight (8pm to 7am) with comprehensive services (housing-focused) is approximately $530,000 annually," the staff report states. The council approved a $100,000 extension to the city's contract with Cream's Towing, a local company which has long offered services to Sonoma County and local cities.

The addition would bring the city's total spending on towing vehicles to $295,000 since the contract was first approved in 2018. That's far more than the $20,000 the council gave to CHAP, the safe parking pilot program.

In order to recover their vehicle, a person must pay the Santa Rosa Police Department a $200 "recovery fee" on top of the tow and storage fee charged by Cream's Towing. If an individual is unable to pay to release their vehicle, they may end up living on the street, in a tent or in a homeless shelter.

It's not clear how much Cream's charges vehicle owners for storage and towing fees. The company does not publish the information on its website and did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Sgt. Josh Ludtke, the head of the Santa Rosa Police Department's traffic enforcement division, says the city cannot regulate the amount tow companies charge because the California Highway Patrol regulates costs statewide. He acknowledges that towing a vehicle could pose a serious problem for someone using it as shelter. However, he says the larger solution to the problem is something policymakers at all levels need to find solutions to. It is the police department's duty to respond to complaints, Ludtke says.