Hospitality Workers Hit Hardest By Layoffs 

State unemployment data shows that North Bay hotels and spas are among the most likely to have laid off or furloughed massive numbers of employees in the first months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mass layoff data, published by the state’s Employment Development Department (EDD), shows companies that have laid off—temporarily or permanently—a large number of employees at one time. Companies are required to file the reports under the California WARN Act.



As could be expected, the number of reports filed in recent months skyrocketed. For instance, on April 13, Tesla, the electronic car manufacturing company, temporarily laid off 11,083 workers in Alameda County—the largest single action in March and April, according to the state data.

Although the WARN reports do not capture all layoffs within the state, the data offers a snapshot of which industries and companies have been impacted. Perhaps not surprisingly, the largest single group of California workers losing their jobs are those working in the Hospitality and Leisure industries—a big section of the wine-, beer- and leisure-obsessed North Bay’s economy.

Between February and March, the hospitality industry laid off 67,200 workers, according to figures published by the EDD.

