Has it finally stopped raining? Really? That must mean that summer is near and it wouldn't be summer without our Hot Summer Guide, your official program to all the music, festivals, art shows and fun that summer in the North Bay has to offer.

May

BottleRock Napa Valley The biggest concert festival to hit Napa has been long sold-out, so hopefully you already got your tickets to see headliners Imagine Dragons, Mumford & Sons and Neil freakin' Young while you savor the best Napa Valley food and wine. May 24–26 at the Napa Valley Expo Center. 575 Third St., Napa. bottlerocknapavalley.com.

Sonoma Arts Live The nonprofit theater company's current season, themed "A Toast to the Classics," offers two last productions that vary widely. First, the one-woman-show The Belle of Amherst stars actress Jennifer King as Emily Dickinson, running through Jun 2. Then, the beloved musical My Fair Lady plays on the Rotary Stage, Jul 12-28. Andrews Hall at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. sonomaartslive.org.

Live at Lagunitas Everyone's favorite Sonoma County brewery has lots of music on tap this summer in their Petaluma amphitheaterette. Round one of tickets for series openers the War & Treaty on May 27 are already sold out, as are tickets to Fidlar on Jun 4, but there's still time to grab spots to upcoming appearances by Antibalas on Jun 18, James McMurtry on Aug 8, Man Man and Creed Bratton on Sept 3 and more. Free tickets go on sale three weeks before each show on the bands' websites, so set your calendars accordingly. 1280 N McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. For the full lineup, visit lagunitas.com/live.

Concerts at Montgomery Village Santa Rosa's Montgomery Village Shopping Center offers several music lineups throughout the season. Look for rocking weekend afternoons and Thursday concerts under the stars with bands and performers like Pride & Joy, Super Diamond, Wonder Bread 5 and others. May 30 through September. 707.545.3844. Full lineup at mvshops.com.

Mendocino Film Festival The 14th annual film fest features an acclaimed lineup of films, featuring 13 films fresh from Sundance, three films from SXSW, two California premieres and an array of award-winning independent and international films. Other highlights include spotlight programs that boast the best short films of the year, and live music performances accompanying several screenings. May 31-Jun 2 at several venues in Mendocino and Fort Bragg. For details, visit mendocinofilmfestival.org.

Healdsburg Jazz Festival Sound the trumpets and walk that bass right on up to Healdsburg for the 21st annual Healdsburg Jazz Festival. The cornucopia of all things jazz features acclaimed artists and acts like opening night performers Ralph Towner and Paul McCandless, the trio of Ravi Coltrane, Matt Garrison and Jack DeJohnette, Harold López-Nussa Quartet and others. Concerts take place May 31-Jun 9 at various locations in and around Healdsburg. Prices vary. 707.433.4633. healdsburgjazzfestival.org.

Sonoma County Pride Weekend Several events abound in Santa Rosa and elsewhere for the annual Pride event, embracing a theme of "Year of Love 2019." First, a kick-off dance party features DJs, pole dancers, go-go dancers and live art on Friday, May 31 at Casa Del Mar in Santa Rosa. Then, the 32nd annual LGBT Pride parade and celebration featuring live music and festive fun marking a heritage of love on Saturday, Jun 1, at Courthouse Square, Fourth Street and Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa. 11am. Other Pride events include the laidback, family-friendly Pride in the Park and the Peace, Love & Wine tasting extravaganza on Sunday, Jun 2 at Juilliard Park in Santa Rosa and the Astro Motel respectively. sonomacountypride.org.

June

High Times Cannabis Cup NorCal The premiere destination for marijuana fans worldwide features A-list musical performers, hundreds of the best cannabis producers in the world and unforgettable experiences when it returns to the North Bay on Jun 1-2, at Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa. Doors at noon. $50 and up. Cannabiscup.com

Art at the Source More than a hundred artists in dozens of studios throughout western Sonoma County open their space to the public for this 25th annual self-guided and interactive art experience the first two weekends of June. Saturdays and Sundays, Jun 1–2 and Jun 8–9. Maps can be found at artatthesource.org or at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, the home of the event's preview exhibit, 282 S High St, Sebastopol. Free. 707.829.4797.

Napa Valley LGBTQ Pride Events A series of offerings celebrating LGBTQ pride and benefiting local nonprofit LGBTQ Connection include the "Rock Around the Clock" sock-hop themed youth pride dance on Jun 1 at Napa Library, a free Pride breakfast and potluck for LGBT seniors on Jun 4 at Queen of the Valley Community Outreach in Napa and the splashy return of "Drag Queens Of The Valley" on Jun 8-9 at the JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Napa Valley Opera House. Additional events are still being added to the schedule so check the latest at NapaSonomaPride.org.

Twin Oaks Backyard BBQ Series The roadhouse spends its summer Sundays offering live music, fresh craft beer and top-notch food straight off the grill. Season openers Sol Horizon set the mood with their energetic performance blending reggae, hip-hop and world music on Jun 2, and other artists appearing at the BBQ include the Real Sarahs on Jun 16, Whiskey Family Band on Jul 21, Achilles Wheel on Aug 4 and Train Wreck Junction on Aug 25. While show ticket prices vary, a meal and a beer is only $15 (tax included) all season at Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Hwy N., Penngrove. Doors at 4pm. 707.795.5118.

Goose & Gander Music Series Napa Valley's wine country public house is the perfect setting to see locals play on the lush patio while sipping cocktails. The summer series opens with a set by Marty O'Reilly on Jun 2 and continues each Sunday afternoon through September with performers like Sean Carscadden, the King Street Giants, Lonesome Locomotive and others. 5pm. Free admission. 1245 Spring St, St. Helena. goosegander.com.

Napa Valley Jazz Getaway Musician and producer Brian Culbertson's eighth annual event features an incredible lineup of jazz and R&B artists including iconic stars like Sheila E, David Benoit, Eric Darius, Michael Lington and others. Wine receptions, dinner concerts and after-parties mix up the fun, June 5–8, at various locations throughout Napa Valley. jazzgetaway.com.

Napa City Nights Hailed as the event "where Napa makes music," this family-friendly concert series offers a perfect view for local crowds to see and dance to their favorite North Bay bands and artists like Purple Haze, Road Eleven, the Soul Section, Tommy Odetto, the Hots and many others. Every Friday, Jun 7–Aug 23. Veterans Memorial Park Amphitheater, Third and Main street, Napa. 6:30pm. Free admission. napacitynights.com.

Huichica Music Festival A refreshingly intimate and impressively curated take on the music festival format, Huichica (pronounced wah-CHEE-ka) features a music lineup that includes an eclectic array of artists like soul man Lee Fields and his band the Expressions, indie-pop darlings Real Estate, alt-rock veteran Dean Wareham playing Galaxie 500's On Fire, and a live tribute to The Basement Tapes. Amazing views, delectable culinary options and plenty of beer and wine round out the weekend. June 7–8 at Gundlach Bundschu Winery. 2000 Denmark St., Sonoma. $46-$121. Kids 12 and under are free. 707.938.5277.

Funky Fridays The seventh annual weekly summer series brings popular North Bay bands like Levi Lloyd & Friends (Jun 7), the Big Fit (Jun 21), Dylan Black Project (Jul 12), Funky Dozen (Aug 30) and many others to the gorgeous lawn in front of the historic Hood Mansion while raising money for Sonoma Valley parks every Friday through Aug, Casa Manana Rd., Santa Rosa. Doors at 5:30p.m. Show starts at 7:00 p.m. $10, Kids under 18 are free. Funkyfridays.info.

Beerfest: The Good One All beerfests are good, but this one gets the title for its combination of good brews and a good cause. Whether you prefer hoppy IPAs, sour beers and even ciders, you'll find old favorites and new loves at this massive tasting event featuring nearly 50 pouring stops and awesome food vendors. The day also benefits local nonprofit Face to Face, whose mission is ending HIV in Sonoma County and supporting the health and wellbeing of people living with HIV/AIDS. June 8. 50 Mark West Springs Rd., Santa Rosa. 1pm. $50-$60. beerfestthegoodone.com.

Peggy Sue's All-American Cruise Hundreds of classic, stock and custom All-American Cars roar into Santa Rosa for the annual cruise, and will be on display with live music, pin-up contest and awards at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds throughout the day. Then those classic cars roam downtown Santa Rosa in the evening to show off for families and car lovers. June 8. cruiseforpeggysue.com.

Railroad Square Music Festival This fifth annual celebration of local music and community in the heart of Santa Rosa features popular acts like Royal Jelly Jive, John Courage, Ismay, Stone Cold Mollie and many others on several stages, with a shop party of local vendors, food, beer and wine, art and fun for all. June 9 at Railroad Square, Fourth and Wilson Streets, Santa Rosa. Noon. Free admission. railroadsquaremusicfestival.com.

Alexander Valley Film Society Summer Outdoor Screening Series From classic comedies to beloved animated features, the folks at AV Film Society are offering a summer full of family-friendly screenings under the stars, and sometimes in cars. The Healdsburg Plaza will host showings like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on Jun 11, Ralph Breaks the Internet on Jul 9, and a Spanish-language screening of Inside Out. In Cloverdale, the drive-in lives on when the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds opens the gates for car-friendly screenings of Ghostbusters on Jul 20 and American Graffiti on Sept 7. For info and tickets, visit avfilmsociety.org.

KRUSH Backyard Concerts The summer series continues to reflect the radio's laidback, community-oriented vibe with a selection of North Bay stars of Americana and beyond paired with good food and good company. The concerts kick off on Jun 13 at 3565 Standish Ave., Santa Rosa. Doors at 5:30pm. Free admission. Get the full schedule at krsh.com.

Petaluma Drinks Partake in a weekend tasting experience with the beer, wine, spirits and cider producers like 101 North Brewing, Acre & Spade Cider and Adobe Road Winery who reside in and around the historic downtown Petaluma district. Jun 15-16, at several venues. Saturday, 11am to 6pm; Sunday, 11am to 4pm. $65 and up. Petalumadrinks.com.

Calistoga Concerts in the Park Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, picnic dinners and friends and family to enjoy these weekly concerts in a gorgeous natural setting. Each week's show offers something different, from jazz pop outfit the Klipptones on Jun 20, Americana act National Park Radio on Jul 11 to old school rock 'n' roll band Kingsborough on Aug 1. Concerts in the park take place every Thursday, June 13–Aug 22, Pioneer Park, 1308 Cedar St., Calistoga. 6:30pm. Free admission. Visitcalistoga.com.

Country Summer The biggest country music event in the North Bay also features Western-themed attractions, country-inspired culinary delights and an array of libations. Headliners this year include Jake Owen, Tim McGraw, Big & Rich and many others. June 14–16, at Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa. $89 and up. 707.543.0100. countrysummer.com.

Broadway Under the Stars Presented each year by Transcendence Theatre Company, some of the top stars in Hollywood and on Broadway come to perform in the Sonoma County night air. This summer's schedule starts with the series' first foray into producing a full-length musical with A Chorus Line Jun 14-30, the ever-popular Fantastical Family Night Jul 19 and 20, "Those Dancin' Feet" Aug 9-25 and the Gala Celebration Sept 6–8. Jack London State Park. 2400 London Ranch Rd., Glen Ellen. Pre-show picnics at 5pm; concerts begin at 7:30pm. 877.424.1414.

Cotati Music Festival After three decades of the Cotati Jazz Festival, the small and spirited town of Cotati's chamber of commerce expands the musical offerings for this eclectic summer concert event. The Cotati Music Festival's lineup includes local favorites like the Big Fit, Gator Nation, Hangman's Daughter and Nate Lopez, with food, beer and wine on hand. June 15. Noon. Free admission. cotati.org.

Sonoma-Marin Fair This year's Sonoma-Marin Fair marks eight decades of family fun with headlining concerts, the world's ugliest dog contest, homebrew contest, wine tasting, carnival rides, fair food and more Jun 19–23, at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Dr., Petaluma. Gates open at noon each day, $10-$15 general admission. sonoma-marinfair.org.

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts The performing arts center brings some of the biggest events and names in music and comedy to the stage this summer. International standup star Jim Jefferies appears on Jun 21, Indigo Girls rock out on Jun 22, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah takes the stage on Jul 6, Chris Isaak croons on Sept 4 and many other events happen at the venue, 50 Mark West Springs Rd, Santa Rosa. 707.546.3600.

Rodney Strong Concert Series The wine-tastic annual live music series in the sunny grasslands behind the Rodney Strong Vineyards always features adult contemporary favorites and music legends. This year's lineup includes Alanis Morissette on Jun 22, Rick Springfield and Richard Marx on Jul 14, the Beach Boys on Sept 7 and Jay Leno on Sept 8. Rodney Strong Vineyards, 11455 Old Redwood Hwy., Healdsburg. 5pm. $89-$129. 800.514.3849.

SOMO Concerts Rohnert Park's grand outdoor venue, the SOMO Village Event Center, once again packs a powerhouse lineup of performers for their seasonal series. Heavy metal-turned country rock frontman Aaron Lewis opens the summer on Jun 22, Mexican norteño music masters Los Tigres del Norte performs Jun 28, blues legends Buddy Guy and Charlie Musselwhite come together with Jimmie Vaughan on Aug 10 and country music star Billy Currington plays on Sept 19 among other shows. 1100 Valley House Dr, Rohnert Park. Somoconcerts.com.

Uptown Theatre's Summer Lineup Downtown Napa's art deco concert venue welcomes an array of performers to its landmark stage. Alternative rockers Gin Blossoms play on Jun 27, Lyle Lovett & His Large Band spend two nights in town on Jul 10-11, veteran stand-up comedian Tom Papa laughs it up on Jul 13, Boz Scaggs performs on Aug 18 and David Crosby welcomes friends to the stage on Sept 6. 1350 Third St, Napa. 707.259.0123.

Kate Wolf Music Festival This festival always draws excellent musical acts to honor the work of the late singer-songwriter it's named for, and this 24th annual year's lineup is one of the best yet. Confirmed performers include Los Lobos, Kris Kristofferson, Booker T, John Hiatt and many others, with artists like Rainbow Girls and Joe Craven & the Sometimers representing the North Bay. Camping is the best way to experience this festival. June 27–30 at Black Oak Ranch, Laytonville. $75 and up. katewolfmusicfestival.com.

Mondavi Winery Summer Concerts The popular concert series marks its 50th anniversary with a stellar lineup of events featuring St. Paul & the Broken Bones on Jun 29, the Struts on Jul 7, Thievery Corporation on Jul 13 and more. These concerts are already selling out, so don't wait to grab tickets. Robert Mondavi Winery. 7801 St. Helena Hwy., Oakville. Dinner available. $70-$225. 888.769.766.6328. robertmondaviwinery.com.

July

Green Music Center Summer at the Green 2019 Sonoma State University's superb Weill Hall hosts a season of concert events that spill out on the lawn and span classical, jazz, country, Latin and spoken word. The season's Fourth of July concert features Transcendence Theatre Company and the Santa Rosa Symphony, followed by fireworks. The annual Bluegrass & Craft Beer Festival returns on July 21 with David Grisman and Steep Canyon Rangers. Other performers include Trombone Shorty & Oceans Avenue on Jul 11, Michael McDonald and Chaka Khan on Aug 4 and Diana Krall on Sept 26; and free movie screenings happen all summer on the lawn at Weill Hall, 1801 East Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. 866.955.6040.

Star-Spangled Social Napa Valley's annual Fourth of July celebration includes a parade at noon through downtown Calistoga followed by a carnival full of food, games, music and a fireworks show on Jul 4 at the Napa County Fair. 1435 North Oak St., Calistoga. $15-$20. celebratenapavalley.org.

Live at Juilliard Twenty-sixth annual summer concert series returns to downtown Santa Rosa for weekly performances on the lawn at Juilliard Park. See local favorites like Dgiin, Black Sheep Brass Band, Miss Moonshine, Free Peoples and others and enjoy food from popular vendors and drinks that benefit ArtStart. Sundays, Jul 7-Aug 11, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. 5pm. Free admission. srcity.org/liveatjuilliard.

Festival Napa Valley Now in its 14th year, the event offers more than 60 elegant and entertaining events over 10 days, ranging from concerts and dance performances to vintner-led luncheons and free community events. With a focus on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing, this year's fest includes highlights like opening night's Opera Under the Stars at Meadowood, a screening of Star Wars live with an orchestra, the Arts for All Gala in St Helena with platinum-selling artist Seal, Taste of Napa featuring Wonder Bread 5 and much more July 12–21, at various venues in the Napa Valley. festivalnapavalley.org.

Flynn Creek Circus The boundary-pushing ensemble of performers flies, tumbles and juggles its way into the North Bay with a new show, "Out of Hat," that promises the company's biggest acrobatic stunts yet. Set on the high seas, this magical odyssey mixes classic circus hijinks and hilarious comedy when it runs in Calistoga July 11–14 and in Santa Rosa Aug 1-4. Get details about locations and times at flynncreekcircus.com.

Mendocino Music Festival For two weeks every July, the town of Mendocino is taken over by a horde of classical, chamber and contemporary musicians. And this year is no different. Over two dozen concerts pack a lineup of blues, bluegrass, classical, Celtic opera and jazz between Jul 12–27. mendocinomusic.org.

Wine Country Comedy Fest Local grape-stomping and funny-bone smashing company Crushers of Comedy hosts its fourth annual summer standup extravaganza with a diverse lineup of comedians, a slew of craft beers, wine tasting, live music and more Jul 13–27 at several venues in Kenwood, St Helena and Santa Rosa. crushersofcomedy.com.

Petaluma Art & Garden Festival Presented by the Petaluma Downtown Association, the fest brings local eats, beer and wine and plenty of music to town for an 18th year. The vendor booths offer unique and charming items for the home and garden, plus animal mobiles and fun fairy clothing for the wee ones. The event also includes the annual chalk art competition. Jul 14. Kentucky and Fourth Streets, Petaluma. 11am. petalumadowntown.com.

Northern Nights Music Festival Cook's Valley Campground, set in a redwood forest on the Humboldt/Mendocino County line, comes alive for the seventh annual dance and DJ-centric festival. Camp out for the weekend and immerse in a weekend of headlining music, specialty bars, hammock lounges, silent discos and community bonding. Jul 19–21. 83950 Road 442E, Piercy. northernnights.org.

Rivertown Revival The Friends of the Petaluma River present the tenth annual "Greatest Slough on Earth," and this year's outing features local artists and bands like Ben Morrison, Burnside, the Timothy O'Neil Band and others performing, interactive art installations, kid's activities, local food vendors and more. The eco-friendly event even boasts a Nautical Mass commute by boat, led by a historic schooner. Revive your summer on Jul 20 at the McNear Peninsula at D and Copeland street, Petaluma. 11am. Rivertownrevival.com.

Cochon 555's Heritage Fire Napa Dozens of grills light their fire to roast and cook responsibly raised meats ranging from pig to rabbit and duck. More than 50 chefs and butchers offer up the succulent creations, paired with wine from several small wineries and artisan cheeses and other bites. The outdoor banquet commences on Jul 27 at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St, St Helena. 5pm. $150 and up. cochon555.com.

Music in the Vineyards The chamber-music festival is now in its 25th season, and to mark this milestone, the season offers a catalog of highlights including works by Mendelssohn, Schubert, Tchaikovsky, Beethoven, Brahms, and more. The fest also features the return of the Pacifica Quartet and the debut of the Tesla and Dover Quartets among other performers. Jul 31–Aug 25, at winery venues in the Napa Valley. $55 and up. musicinthevineyards.org.

August

Sonoma County Fair In addition the largest themed flower show in the country and horse racing, the annual affair once again offers rodeos, destruction derbies, carnival rides, local art and agriculture and all your favorite fair cuisine. Separate admission is required for some events. Sonoma County Fair runs Aug 1-11. Horse racing happens Aug 1–4 and Aug 8–11. Sonoma County Fairgrounds. 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. 11am to 9pm; $7–$12; kids 6 and under are free. sonomacountyfair.com.

Reggae on the River Originally conceived as a fundraiser for the Mateel Community Center, the event has become known from Jamaica to Humboldt as the place to be for good vibes and great music. Aug 2-4 at French's Camp. 657 Hwy 101, Garberville. Camping is included in the price of your event ticket. reggaeontheriver.com.

Petaluma Music Festival The 12th annual festival benefiting music programs in Petaluma schools features another massive lineup of North Bay favorites like headliners ALO, David Nelson Band, the Mother Hips, Hot Buttered Rum and many others. Aug 3 at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Dr, Petaluma. Noon. $55-$65 and up, students age 13-17 can get limited $20 tickets at the door, kids 12 and under are free with adult admission. petalumamusicfestival.org.

Gravenstein Apple Fair Billed as the "sweetest little fair in Sonoma County," the 46th annual event, presented by Sonoma County Farm Trails, celebrates the locally-found Gravenstein apples in all their delicious glory, with several food vendors, live music and local arts and crafts. Look for the artisan tasting lounge, the farm life arena, kid's activities and games and contests throughout. Aug 17-18 at Ragle Ranch Park, 500 Ragle Rd, Sebastopol. 10am to 6pm. $8-$15, kids 5 and under are free. gravensteinapplefair.com.

Cotati Accordion Festival Bay Area accordion veteran Sheri Mignano Crawford is saluted as the honorary director and international stars takes the stage at this 29th annual squeezebox party, which boasts both international stars and local favorites. Aug 17–18 in La Plaza Park. Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. 9:30am–8pm. cotatifest.com.

Blues, Brews & BBQ Mixing together live music, microbrews and enough barbecue to fill a pickup truck, this summertime party is not to be missed. There's a rib-eating contest, kid's area and, of course, blues artists all along the streets. Aug 24 at First and Main streets, Napa. Noon–6pm. Free admission, beer tasting tickets available for purchase. donapa.com.

Bodega Seafood Art & Wine Festival Dozens of culinary companies come together to offer delicious seafood specialties at the 25th annual event. Aside from the art and the eats, there are four stages of entertainment. The Main Stage features blues, jazz, swing, bluegrass and more from the likes of David Luning, the Musers, Dirty Cello and others, while jugglers, magicians and other non-musical acts join in on the fun as local art, food, wine and beer overflows Aug 24-25 at Watts Ranch, 16855 Bodega Hwy. Saturday, 10am–6pm; Sunday, 10am–5pm. $15-$20, kids under 12 are free. bodegaseafoodfestival.com.

Taste of Sonoma This signature event from the Sonoma County Vintners group makes the most of its home at Sonoma State University's Green Music Center; gathering wineries from across the region to pour hundreds of wines that can be paired by bites from dozens of local chefs. The event also hosts seminars and demonstrations that cover a wide range of wine topics to tickle the intellect and stir the imagination. You can also upgrade the experience with an optional Club Reserve package that gets you in early and intimate with local winemakers. Aug 31, 1801 E Cotati Ave, Rohnert Park. Noon to 4pm. $180-$255. tasteofsonoma.com.