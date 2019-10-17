Impeachment on the Table 

With every passing hour, more evidence comes to light that Donald Trump is abusing the power of his office. The latest development: Trump pressured the Ukrainian government to interfere in the 2020 election by digging up dirt on a potential opponent and then went to great lengths to cover up the evidence that would expose his obvious wrongdoing.

Trump's phone call with Ukraine demonstrated that he's willing to betray our country for his own personal and political gain. This isn't just a clear and open threat to the integrity of our elections—it's an impeachable offense. No one is above the law in this country, including and especially the President of the United States. That's why we need the House of Representatives to swiftly draft articles of impeachment and vote to impeach Donald Trump.

Lawmakers are more than capable of concentrating on kitchen table issues like health care and moving forward with impeachment. Both are critical to the health of our nation.

Santa Rosa

Trailer Park Blues

This whole process, as described in this article, stinks. It is more than plain that Santa Rosa City government is setting up the process to grant a special deal to politically influential, local housing giant, Burbank Housing.

Burbank should have to go through the same closure process as any OTHER owner of a mobile home park, so that residents will have a bigger say in that process and the public will have longer to weigh in on the effects of closure. It is appalling that they are using the fire disaster as an excuse to get a special deal.

IN ADDITION, it makes absolutely no sense to allow the loss of 100 TRULY affordable units of housing in Sonoma County, which are rare, in exchange for "possibly" 100 "affordable" replacement units. Those quotation marks on affordable for the replacement units are because it is VERY RARE in Sonoma County for housing units built in this way to ACTUALLY be affordable for folks in working-class jobs or the poor.

MOREOVER, Burbank has a well-deserved reputation among its Sonoma County tenants of being indifferent to their needs and the habitability of their units, especially among their disabled tenants. If this deal moves forward it SHOULD BE PREMISED ON Burbank replacing the existing truly affordable units on a 1.5 to 1 basis, with those units being guaranteed affordable for the lifetime of the project. Burbank will have plenty of opportunity to make a profit by building more units on site that are not affordable.

Via Bohemian.com

