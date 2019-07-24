July 24, 2019 News & Features » News

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Juiced 

PG&E poured $2 million into the Rebuild Northbay Foundation as the utility ramped up its political machine after 2017 wildfires

By

The Power Brokers is a series on the intersection of politics and power in the North Bay and beyond. Peter Byrne contributed to this article, who was supported in part by a grant from the Fund For Investigative Journalism.

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Tags:

Latest in News

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Will Carruthers

Boho Beat

July 19: Light Up the Night in Healdsburg

By Charlie Swanson Jul 17, 2019  4:15 pm

July 20: River Party in Petaluma

By Charlie Swanson Jul 17, 2019  4:14 pm

July 21: Feast of Fun in Napa

By Charlie Swanson Jul 17, 2019  4:13 pm

More »

City Sound Inertia

Vote Now for the 2019 NorBays Music Awards

Mon, Jul. 15  2:30 pm

Modern Hicks Reunite For Sebastopol Benefit Concert

Fri, Jun. 28 12:51 pm

New Outdoor Venue Coming to Downtown Napa

Tue, Jun. 18  9:46 am

More »

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Copyright © 2019 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation