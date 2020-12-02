Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Letters to the Editor: The Right Line
click to enlarge
Shame on you Jonah; a hip cat like yourself should know better than to keep pawning off the myth that B. Dylan wrote the lyrics: “To live outside the law you must be honest.” (“Funny Figures,” Rolling Papers, Nov. 25)
Even a fool like myself knows they were said by Robert Keith (Brian’s pappy) in the 1958 film, The Lineup
, directed by Don Segal.
The story goes, after watching the movie and listening to Robert Keith utter the line: “When you live outside the law you have to eliminate dishonesty,” Bob got a big one and after cleaning it up a bit, used it in “Absolutely Sweet Marie.”
But as Paul McCartney once said, “Everybody pinches something from someone.”
I say everybody is right.
David Dale
Sonoma Valley, Sonoma
Tags: Letters to the Editor, Bob Dylan, Jonah Raskin, Rolling Papers, Image