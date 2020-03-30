MISSING: Whereabouts of Elderly Sonoma Motorist Unknown 

When 91-year-old John Volgel left his Sonoma Valley area residence this morning, he left no trace or indication of where he was going and hasn't been seen since.



According to an advisory issued by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, Volgel apparently departed in navy blue 2004 Subaru Outback with the California license plate 1634ADP but his destination and current whereabouts are unknown.



Volgel is 5-foot, 7-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair. The nonagenarian was last seen wearing a beige overcoat, black jeans, and white shoes. He is also thought to be wearing gold-rimmed eyeglasses states the advisory prepared by Sgt. Greg Piccinini.



Authorities ask that if you see Volgel or his vehicle to call the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office at 707-565-2121.