March 30, 2020 News & Features » News

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

MISSING: Whereabouts of Elderly Sonoma Motorist Unknown 

By
click to enlarge The missing 91-year-old John Volgel is 5-foot, 7-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair.

Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

The missing 91-year-old John Volgel is 5-foot, 7-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair.

When 91-year-old John Volgel left his Sonoma Valley area residence this morning, he left no trace or indication of where he was going and hasn't been seen since.

According to an advisory issued by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, Volgel apparently departed in navy blue 2004 Subaru Outback with the California license plate 1634ADP but his destination and current whereabouts are unknown.

Volgel is 5-foot, 7-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair. The nonagenarian was last seen wearing a beige overcoat, black jeans, and white shoes. He is also thought to be wearing gold-rimmed eyeglasses states the advisory prepared by Sgt. Greg Piccinini.

Authorities ask that if you see Volgel or his vehicle to call the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office at 707-565-2121.
Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Tags:

Latest in News

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Press Pass

M-M-M-My Corona

Pandemic parodies

By Daedalus Howell Mar 25, 2020  4:37 pm

Sci-Fi Takes Center Stage

'Galatea' launches at Spreckels

By Daedalus Howell Mar 11, 2020  7:29 pm

Compare/Contrast

Same difference

By Daedalus Howell Feb 26, 2020  5:12 pm

More »

City Sound Inertia

Immortallica Pays Tribute to Metallica, Beer at Stone Brewing Napa

Thu, Sep. 5 10:30 am

Dan Imhoff Releases New Solo Album

Tue, Aug. 20 12:01 pm

King Dream Rocks Napa This Weekend

Fri, Aug. 9 10:19 am

More »

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Copyright © 2020 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation