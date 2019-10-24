Monster Mash 

click to enlarge Bryan Gray

Boo! Santa Rosa's original '80s-inspired rockers Falkönner let it all hang out on Oct. 26 at the NorCal Exotic Erotic Ball.

Holidays come and go, but Halloween takes its time building up to the big day with nearly a month of activities. As the spirited holiday falls on a Thursday this month, Halloween-themed concerts and parties in the North Bay stretch out over two weekends with a full slate of spook-tacular goodness. Get your costumes ready; these shows and events are so fun, it's scary!

Celebrating 10 years of fears, the ever-popular Blind Scream Haunted House fills its new, spacious location next to Santa Rosa Plaza with bone-chilling attractions. Three sinister sisters inhabit the all-new Witch's House, while Lil Horrus's Fun House features a big top of terror. Try to survive both and be sure to take "The Last Ride" for a true graveyard experience in a coffin. Enter if you dare through Oct. 31. (blindscream.com)

New to the North Bay, the California Living Arts Project debuts with a bold, terrifying theatrical show, "The Black Dragon Experience." The stage play tells the story of author Bram Stoker's infamous vampire Count Dracula, with over-the-top special effects and sideshow performers. Come for clean-and-sober Fridays or full-bar Saturdays and enjoy a costume contest afterparty on Halloween night at Jerry Knight's Historic River Theater in Guerneville. (livingartsproject.com/events)

Now, Halloween is not complete without a little hedonism, and for those with a wilder side, the inaugural NorCal Exotic Erotic Ball is a two-day festival of adult-only fun. Happening at the Flamingo Hotel & Resort in Santa Rosa, the action begins on Saturday, Oct. 26, with workshops and speakers providing those interested in BDSM and more with the tools, tactics and techniques to play safely. That night, '80s-inspired, original rock-and-roll band Falkönner take the stage for a raucous night of shredding cover songs with a lingerie runway show and costume contest. Sunday keeps the party going with a Champagne brunch, "Dirty Talk" game show and more. (norcalexoticerotic.com)

Other concerts throughout the North Bay that celebrate the season include the two-day Cirque du Sebastopol at the HopMonk Tavern, where world-music group La Gente and retro-soul band Midtown Social perform with a burlesque show on Oct. 25, and world beat artist David Starfire and belly dancing take over on Oct. 26.

Another popular tradition is the Halloween Covers Show on Oct. 26 at the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma. Local bands of all stripes dress up and play the songs of their favorite legendary acts. Now in its fourth year, this show is always a massive dance party, and the bands really get into the spirit, dressing to the nines and offering eccentric stage shows. This year finds performers and bands like Matt Jaffe playing Tom Petty, Moon Sick playing the Misfits, the Happys playing Nirvana and others. (thephoenixtheater.com)

In Napa, major stars like the B-52s (see Music, pg TK) and comedian Lewis Black appear on Oct. 26 at the Oxbow RiverStage and Uptown Theatre, respectively. The town's Halloween activities include family-friendly events like the Hometown Halloween party in downtown Napa on Oct. 26, where kids can trick-or-treat at shops from 11am to 1pm. (donapa.com)