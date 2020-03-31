March 31, 2020 News & Features » News

Napa County Confirms First Death Due to COVID-19 

By
Napa County officials have confirmed the first death of a county resident due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 31.

The adult patient, who died on Tuesday, was being treated at a hospital, according to a Napa County Health Department press release. No other information about the patient is being released at this time.

“Our hearts go out to the patient’s family, and friends during this difficult time," Napa County's Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio said Tuesday. “More than ever, it is crucial that we practice physical distancing, and if we are sick, even with mild illness, make every effort to self-isolate from others and follow the shelter at home order.

Napa County currently has 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

