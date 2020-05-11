Napa County Confirms Third Covid-19 Death 

An unidentified elderly patient died of Covid-19 in Napa County on Sunday, the county's public health department announced Monday.

The patient, a resident of the City of Napa, was receiving end-of-life comfort care in a local hospital.

No other information about the patient is being released.

The death is third confirmed Covid-19 death in Napa County. There have been 79 total identified cases, including 40 current cases, in the county.



More information about Napa County’s Covid-19 caseload is available here.