Napa County Confirms Third Covid-19 Death 

An unidentified elderly patient died of Covid-19 in Napa County on Sunday, the county's public health department announced Monday.
The patient, a resident of the City of Napa, was receiving end-of-life comfort care in a local hospital.
No other information about the patient is being released.
The death is third confirmed Covid-19 death in Napa County. There have been 79 total identified cases, including 40 current cases, in the county.
