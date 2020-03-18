March 18, 2020 News & Features » News

Napa County Issues Shelter-At-Home Order 

Order meant to slow the spread of Coronavirus

click to enlarge seal_of_napa_county_california-1200.jpg
Napa is the latest California county to order residents to restrict their non-essential movements for the next three weeks in an effort to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus.

"One proven way to slow the transmission is to limit interactions among people to the greatest extent practicable. By reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, this Order helps preserve critical and limited healthcare capacity in Napa County," a Nixle alert issued by the Napa County Office of Emergency Management on Wednesday afternoon states.

Unless amended, the order will be in effect between 12:00 AM on March 20, 2020 until 11:59pm on April 7, 2020.

The full order is available here.
