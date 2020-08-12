News Talk 

People need to continue to speak out against the toxins in our food (“Roundup Row,” News, Aug 5). The only thing I don’t agree with in this article is that people can’t afford to buy organic. I have eaten almost 95 percent organic for the past 4 or 5 years. I can buy an entire box of tomatoes at the organic market near me for 5 dollars. I spend about 50 dollars a week there.

I think people buy too much junk. Our country needs to ban all glyphosate and toxic products. In Europe and Russia they are already banned. Russia is the first country to go completely organic. What’s wrong with our government? It seems to me they care more about money than people’s health.

Patricia Dougherty

Via Pacificsun.com

Thank you for this wonderful article (“Roundup Row,” News, Aug 5). In terms of the history of grapes and wine, glyphosate is a newcomer. We have made wine for centuries without it and I look forward to a time when all grape growers recognize that they don’t need to use it.

Barbara Sattler

Via bohemian.com

Yay for Nikki Berrocal (“Roundup Row,” News, Aug 5). She’s doing great work. We need all the help we can get to help make Sonoma County and Cannabis Growers create a better relationship. It will be a ‘win-win’ for all.

Nancy Birnbaum

Via bohemian.com

“Organic” wineries are among the worst point-source water polluters in American agriculture (“Roundup Row,” News, Aug 5). Their use of copper sulfate—an approved organic pesticide—is the reason. As to “organic” food production—it is more of a contributor to climate problems than modern farming practices. It also results in less food per unit area. Just what a starving World needs.

Ben Thomas

Via Pacificsun.com