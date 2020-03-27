Newsom Orders Temporary Eviction Moratorium 

On Friday afternoon, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order temporarily delaying evictions tied to the coronavirus.

Newsom’s new order comes 11 days after he signed a previous executive order allowing local governments to pass their own eviction moratoriums. That order led local governments throughout the state, including Sonoma and Marin counties, to scramble to pass their own eviction protections over the past week.

Today’s order, Executive Order N-37-20, “prohibits landlords from evicting tenants for nonpayment of rent [related to the loss of work or medical expenses caused by COVID-19] and prohibits enforcement of evictions by law enforcement or courts” until May 31.

Similar to many, if not all, of the local ordinances, Newsom’s order does not forgive rent. Tenants will still be expected to make up all of their missed payments after May 31.

[NOTE: This is breaking news. Check back later for an update.]



