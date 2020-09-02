Nothing New 

Don Landis’ letter about feeling under attack is high consciousness (Letters, Aug. 19). This is not a new phenomenon. U.S. president John Quincy Adams was more of a British agent than an American president as evidenced by his attempts to undo virtually everything Alexander Hamilton had done for the country under George Washington.

It is under glass in Washington, D.C.—written communication between Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton where Jefferson chided Hamilton for not using taxpayer money to make his own life better. He said Hamilton was making the other politicians look bad. Hamilton wrote back that he could never use taxpayer money for his personal needs.

Politics is the most venal profession on Earth. Venal means, “open to collusion and bribery.”

Doctor Joel Taylor D.C.

Crunching Numbers

Some people say our economic system is not so unequal. They think the people at the top got what they have from hard work and ingenuity. Let’s take a look.

$40,000 per year is an above-average salary in the U.S. At $40,000/yr it will take 25 years to earn $1 million. Minus $1,300/month (average U.S. rent), minus the average healthcare cost of about $9,000, minus the average cost of owning a sedan $6,354 for 25 years, without figuring in children, pets, electricity, clothing, home repairs, cable or coffee that leaves you with $308,752.

Mark Zuckerberg makes $1 million in about 4 hours. That’s $180 million/month or more than $2 billion per year. At $40,000 per month, it would take 50,000 years to earn $2 billion. Do you believe that Mark Zuckerberg works 50,000 times harder than the average worker? That seems unequal to me!

Jason Kishineff

American Canyon