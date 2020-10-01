On the Grange 

In a recent article titled “Cannabis Growers Revive the Hessel Grange” (Rolling Papers; Sept. 23), it was erroneously mentioned that Community Alliance with Family Farmers (CAFF) “steers clear of anything that smells or smacks of cannabis and hemp.” Not true. While our organization does strive for a strong local food system, we promote any crop grown by family farms using practices rooted in healthy soils, ecological stewardship and equity.

Diversity is what makes an agricultural community resilient. For the North Bay, that means working to ensure our farmland can sustain a myriad of food crops alongside more lucrative medicinal or recreational crops such as cannabis and wine grapes. Even better is when farmers can integrate holistically, rotating crops year-to-year, grazing sheep through vineyards, even subsidizing lower-profit carrots with higher-margin cannabis. Whether it’s dairy, hemp or wine, the question really ought to be how we grow, not just what we grow.

Evan Wiig

Director of Membership & Communications

Community Alliance with Family Farmers

Tale of Two Centers

Read your article (“RH’s New Rooftop Restaurant,” Sept. 23), starting with “After months of construction at the North end of the Town Center of Corte Madera’s parking lot…” Only problem is you got the wrong shopping center!

I drove twice around the Town Center of Corte Madera today, couldn’t find RH. Decided to check the internet and found RH is located in the Village at Corte Madera. The Town Center is on the west side of 101; the Village on the east side.

Have you been? Check them out. Two shopping centers with a somewhat different flavor. The Village caters to more upscale tastes, the Town Center more to practical needs.

Margaret Schlachter

Mill Valley