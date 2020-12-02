Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Open Mic: Some Poems Are Bad
"Some Poems Are Bad" by Saundra Rae Davies
This poem is bad
It’s not sad
Cause I’m mad
Madly madly mad
Been had
By many
Not just poems
Had a lover once
Twice or more
Truth be told
I wasn’t nice
I was seductive
Fake
Like a snake
Writhing toward my victims
Biting a ration of a body
Tastes bitter
No compassion
Just passion
Some poems are bad
They make me tell the truth
Sometimes I’m bad
Saundra Rae Davies lives in San Anselmo.
