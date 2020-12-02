"Some Poems Are Bad" by Saundra Rae DaviesThis poem is badIt’s not sadCause I’m madMadly madly madBeen hadBy manyNot just poemsHad a lover onceTwice or moreTruth be toldI wasn’t niceI was seductiveFakeLike a snakeWrithing toward my victimsBiting a ration of a bodyTastes bitterNo compassionJust passionSome poems are badThey make me tell the truthSometimes I’m bad