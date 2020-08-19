August 19, 2020 Columns & Blogs » Open Mic

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Open Mic: Working Hands 

Sonoma County’s not-so-hidden reality

By
click to enlarge sr-downtownhand.jpg

Will Carruthers

A la supervisora Shirlee, es clave decir lo que uno siente y ser leal con la palabra.


Against the backdrop of rolling hills, pristine rivers and photoshopped wine glasses glistening in the sun, our county continues to peddle tourism ads, inviting strangers to our county while we adapt to our second lockdown. You would not even know the county is breaking down unless you peeled back these layers. What is carefully cropped out are the businesses closing for good, the families set for eviction and the Latinx peoples still recovering from the fires and devastated by Covid-19, terrorized by ICE and still ignored.


¿Al supervisor James, voy a perder mi casa?


¿A la supervisora Lynda, me puede ayudar a solicitar el desempleo?


If you want to continue to offer refreshments to our wealthy guests, honor the laborers. Keep them housed, keep them fed, keep them here. It’s necessary if you want to keep your cups filled with expensive wine, to swish it around your mouths, to taste the ash and exploitation, only to spit it into a bucket. This is your pleasure, and their work.


Al supervisor David, yo cosecho las uvas pero no puedo pagar el vino.


As I write this, the county has just introduced more restrictions on public participation at their weekly meetings. All of this, and still they are only conducted in English. No translator. Essentially, gatekeeping over 1/5 of the people they serve. Mostly poor, mostly working class.


¿A la supervisora Susan, por qué no me dejan sentarme en la mesa?


There is perhaps no better metaphor for the way our county has softened its exploitative history than the “white hand” art piece in Santa Rosa. The white hand, owned by a multimillion-dollar development firm, designed by a white man living a thousand miles away, was built to honor our BIPOC labor class. Recently painted black, it was soon restored to its original color and as the black paint was stripped away the other day, it is another painful reminder of what we find underneath every facet of our socioeconomic experience here in Sonoma County—something old, rich and white.


“Sin embargo, frente a la opresión, el saqueo y el abandono, nuestra respuesta es la vida.”

—Gabriel Garcia Marquez


—-

Roman Campos lives in Santa Rosa. We welcome your contribution. To have your topical essay of 350 words considered for publication, write openmic@bohemian.com

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Opinion

Latest in Open Mic

More Open Mic »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Press Pass

Inauthenticity cure

By Daedalus Howell Aug 12, 2020  8:00 pm

Crazy Artist Types

Jul 29, 2020  4:43 pm

Crisis Is Our Brand

By Daedalus Howell Jul 22, 2020  6:25 pm

More »

City Sound Inertia

Peppermint Moon Goes Solo on New EP

Tue, Jun. 9  1:49 pm

Lungs and Limbs Return to Say ‘Goodbye’

Wed, Apr. 15  1:45 pm

Ismay Connects to Sonoma Mountain on New Record

Wed, Mar. 25  1:35 pm

More »

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Copyright © 2020 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation