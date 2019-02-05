February 05, 2019 News & Features » Features

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Parenting Below the Poverty Line 

Stephanie Land is an angry poor person with two kids—don't mess with her. Read her book.

By

Stephanie Land reads from 'Maid' at Copperfield's Books on Friday, Feb. 15, at 7pm (140 Kentucky St., Petaluma; 762.0563), and at Book Passage on Sunday, Feb. 17, at 7pm (51 Tamal Vista Blvd., Corte Madera; 415.927.0960.

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Tags:

Latest in Features

More Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Dani Burlison

Boho Beat

Feb. 1: Heal with Art in Santa Rosa

By Charlie Swanson Jan 30, 2019  11:46 am

Feb. 1-2: California Stories in Napa

By Charlie Swanson Jan 30, 2019  11:41 am

Feb. 2: Strings Summit in Sebastopol

By Charlie Swanson Jan 30, 2019  11:37 am

More »

City Sound Inertia

BottleRock Napa Valley 2019 Music Lineup Announced

Mon, Jan. 7  8:51 am

Save the Phoenix Theater!

Fri, Nov. 2  1:44 pm

Prairie Sun Recordings Releases “Out Of The Fire” Compilation Album

Thu, Jul. 5  2:46 pm

More »

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Copyright © 2019 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation