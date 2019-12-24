Party Down in the North Bay 

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Petty Theft

Petty Theft loads in for two nights of New Year's Eve fun at HopMonk in Novato, Dec. 30–31.

Allow us to be the first to close the books on 2019. With old acquaintances, both forgotten and remembered, we'll take a cup o' kindness yet—and we'll start with these New Year's Eve concerts around Marin County.

Roaring 2020 Dance Party Get ready to usher in a new era of the Roaring '20s with a solid gold night of music at the Mill Valley Community Center. Headliners the Flaming O's specialize in the high-energy, classic-rock hits of yesteryear, delivering four-part harmonies and effortless grooves in their performance. Newly added to the bill is laugh-out-loud parody songstress Lauren Mayer; and DJ Richard Habib opens the night. A no-host bar benefits O'Hanlon Center for the Arts and prizes will be handed out for best-dressed couple. (murphyproductions.com)

New Years Eve Tango Gala Sascha Jacobsen is a bassist and composer who draws on generations of musical heritage in his Nuevo Tango band Los Tangueros del Oeste, who headline a New Year's Eve party at San Anselmo nonprofit Alma del Tango's studio. The passionate music of Jacobsen's quartet, which incorporates elements of electronica and flamenco, will be accompanied by tango dancing, with gourmet bites, desserts and champagne. (almadeltango.org)

New Year's Eve Residency with Green Leaf Rustlers Born out of the misty hillsides of West Marin, country-rock supergroup Green Leaf Rustlers has rustled up good times and great music since their 2017 debut. The band is made up of Marin favorites Chris Robinson, Barry Sless, Greg Loiacono, Pete Sears and John Molo, who all pile on the fun when they get together to ring in the New Year with a two-night stay at Sweetwater Music Hall, Dec. 30–31, performing classic country, roots-rock, honky-tonk and blues tunes with their signature cosmic flair. (sweetwatermusichall.com)

New Year's Eve with Petty Theft Another Marin favorite is also making New Year's a two-night affair, as Tom Petty & the Heartbreaker tribute act Petty Theft take over the Session Room at HopMonk Tavern in Novato Dec. 30–31. The veteran band gets around, regularly touring the Western U.S. They are also a hit at home; recently voted "Best Cover Band" in the Pacific Sun's annual readers poll. (hopmonk.com/Novato)

Sweet, Sacred, Singing In The New Year Inspirational singer Karen Drucker ushers in the New Year with a collection of chanting, meditation and music at the Community Congregational Church in Tiburon for those looking to mindfully welcome in 2020. (karendrucker.com/calendar)