Petaluma Standard Time 

If you’re ever in doubt as to the time
There’s a clock shop here in town
Offering the hour of the day
To four locations without a chime
The local hour here in town
One for Manhattan and organized crime
Another for Tokyo if so inclined
Time for Denver and that piece of mind
The hour hands each tell a differing story
As do the minutes which makes one worry
Welcome to where time stands still
In this beautiful tree-lined little town
Known for the Great Petaluma Mill
We enjoy taking things slow up here
Welcoming all comers
The Sonoma County Fair
Our opera houses and vaudeville acts of yore
Brainerd Jones’ renowned architecture
And ...
While the times on the clocks may not rhyme
A stroll down the boulevard, our wooden bridge
The World’s Egg Basket offers you
More than you know
Regardless of the season
Whatever time it actually is
Paul Cheney lives in Petaluma.