April 06, 2020

PG&E Exit Deal Questioned 

Value of proposed stock deal uncertain due to coronavirus

By
click to enlarge american-public-power-association-d7swanfaw-m-unsplash.jpg

American Public Power Association/Unsplash

A deal intended to allow PG&E to exit bankruptcy protection later this year may have begun to crumble as attorneys representing fire victims urge their clients to wait several weeks before voting on PG&E's current proposal.


Since declaring bankruptcy in January 2019 to shield itself from an estimated $30 billion in liabilities tied to recent wildfires, PG&E has reached agreements with various parties, including insurance companies, stockholders and bondholders.


In March, the utility proposed an updated deal with fire victims. At first, the proposal appeared to be gaining momentum. Gov. Gavin Newsom endorsed the idea and attorneys representing fire victims began to push their clients to vote in favor of it.


But some fire victims were less certain. In the past two weeks, three of eleven members of a committee representing victims in bankruptcy court have resigned in order to publicly criticize the proposed deal.


In a document filed Monday, attorneys representing some fire victims voiced similar concerns about the value of the proposed settlement. PG&E did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Wall Street Journal on Monday.


The main problem is that the deal may be much less valuable than once advertised. The victim’s part of the pay out—a total of $13.5 billion for an estimated 70,000 individuals and businesses who have filed claims—includes $6.75 billion in stock options distributed through a trust.


With a worldwide financial crisis unfolding due to the coronavirus pandemic, those stock options could be far less lucrative than the victims once believed.


Adolfo Veronese, who lost his business in the 2017 Nuns Fire, told KQED last week that he opposes the deal because of the financial uncertainty due to the coronavirus.


“I decided to [resign] because of the pandemic,” Veronese told KQED last week. “It opened my eyes a lot more because of the stock, because the value will fluctuate so much. We don’t know what the value is. It fluctuates on a day-to-day basis.”


Two-thirds of fire victims need to approve the deal. They have until May 15 to vote, but attorneys representing the Tort Claimants Committee, a group of fire victims, have suggested that their members do not cast their vote until at least May 2.


North Bay Bohemian

