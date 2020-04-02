PODCAST: Spring Lit & Found in Translation 

Found in Translation: We start with what's lost and found in translation as poet and publisher Terry Ehret discusses Mexican poet Ulalume González de León's English language debut "Plagios/Plagiarisms." Stream Scene: Arts Editor Charlie Swanson discusses the digital options for enjoying the arts. Kitchen Consequential: Reporter Will Carruthers explores the issue cooking in the pandemic-related push being made by The French Laundry's Thomas Keller against the insurance industry. Produced by Takeshi Lewis, hosted by Daedalus Howell.
