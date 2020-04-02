April 02, 2020 News & Features » News

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

PODCAST: Spring Lit & Found in Translation 

By
click to enlarge jaredd-craig.jpg

Jaredd Craig

Found in Translation: We start with what's lost and found in translation as poet and publisher Terry Ehret discusses Mexican poet Ulalume González de León's English language debut "Plagios/Plagiarisms." Stream Scene: Arts Editor Charlie Swanson discusses the digital options for enjoying the arts. Kitchen Consequential: Reporter Will Carruthers explores the issue cooking in the pandemic-related push being made by The French Laundry's Thomas Keller against the insurance industry. Produced by Takeshi Lewis, hosted by Daedalus Howell.


Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts.
Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

Latest in News

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Press Pass

Seize life by the quote

By Daedalus Howell Apr 1, 2020  6:00 pm

M-M-M-My Corona

Pandemic parodies

By Daedalus Howell Mar 25, 2020  4:37 pm

Sci-Fi Takes Center Stage

'Galatea' launches at Spreckels

By Daedalus Howell Mar 11, 2020  7:29 pm

More »

City Sound Inertia

Immortallica Pays Tribute to Metallica, Beer at Stone Brewing Napa

Thu, Sep. 5 10:30 am

Dan Imhoff Releases New Solo Album

Tue, Aug. 20 12:01 pm

King Dream Rocks Napa This Weekend

Fri, Aug. 9 10:19 am

More »

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Copyright © 2020 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation