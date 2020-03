This week we explore the State of the Arts — namely audiences, artists and the pandemic between them — a new series by arts editor Charlie Swanson about how COVID-19 and the coronavirus that causes are affecting the art scene. Meanwhile, reporter Will Carruthers updates us on the new anti-eviction measures afoot and we sample M-M-M-My Corona, which was inevitable. Takeshi Lewis produces, Daedalus Howell hosts.Subscribe on Apple Podcasts Stitcher and Google Podcasts