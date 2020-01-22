Racist Bones 

Remember Donald Trump saying, "I haven't got a racist bone in my body"? So why has Mr. Trump spent the last three years playing to the white racists in the Republican Party?

Nevada City

Convict Trump

To the Editor:

The House has voted to impeach Donald Trump—and now the Senate must convict and remove this lawless president from office. Congress can't ignore the crime at the heart of the inquiry: Trump pressured the Ukrainian government to interfere in the 2020 election by digging up dirt on a potential opponent and threatened to withhold critical military aid unless they complied. If anyone else did that, they would be in jail.

Testimony from career civil servants during public impeachment hearings provided irrefutable evidence of Trump's criminal wrongdoing. His actions are a clear and open threat to the integrity of our elections—and an impeachable offense that warrants removal from office. No one is above the law in this country, including the President of the United States.

Nothing less than our democracy is at stake. The Senate should convict and remove Donald Trump.

Meeting Adjourned

This is an excellent piece on a difficult meeting ("No Show," Jan. 15). What should also be made clear is that since the inception of IOLERO, the Sheriff's Office has always sent one or two high-ranking officers as its representatives. The fact that none attended this particular meeting sticks out like a sore thumb, along with the fact that the Sheriff has refused to order even a temporary ban on the deadly carotid hold.

Cotati

Keeping Records

I appreciate "For the Record," (Letter to the editor, Jan. 15) describing the purchase of The Sonoma Gazette by Darius Anderson's company. The letter includes a description of other news owned by other publishers in Windsor and Cloverdale,etc.

I'm glad they exist and I certainly understand Vesta's need to sell and retire.

Still, "for the record," Darius and his investment company owns major, pivotal papers in our county like: The Press Democrat, The Sonoma Index-Tribune, Petaluma Argus-Courier, North Bay Business Journal, Sonoma Magazine, La Prensa Sonoma and Spirited Magazine. What's up with that?

Sonoma

