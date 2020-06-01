Redwood Empire Food Bank Offers Free COVID-friendly Kids "Summer Lunch” 

From June 1 through August 7, the Redwood Empire Food Bank will offer free and healthy breakfast and lunch to children 18 and under across Sonoma County.



Nearly 1,000 Sonoma County children risk experiencing hunger over the summer months. Without enough food or proper nutrition, children face a variety of setbacks. The Summer Lunch Program sites give children a structured source of food to recharge body and mind during this critical time.



“While schools are closed, The Redwood Empire Food Bank is partnering with school kitchens to provide meals for students at varying sites across the county,” says Itzul Gutierrez, Hunger Relief Worker at the Redwood Empire Food Bank, which is the largest hunger-relief organization serving north coastal California from Sonoma County to the Oregon border.



“Families with children ages 0-18 can pick up meals from any of the schools, even if the child doesn’t attend that school,” says Gutierrez.



With the threat of coronavirus infection, this year’s Summer Lunch Program will have varying operations with some sites offering grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and care packages of groceries for the family that can be taken home to prepare and eat.



To find the nearest location, visit refb.org/summer-lunch-2020, or call 2-1-1. For immediate assistance or more information about the Summer Lunch Program. The Redwood Empire Food Bank can be reached directly at (707) 523-7900.