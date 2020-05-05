May 05, 2020 News & Features » News

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Rep. Huffman’s New Legislation Opposes Fossil-Fuel Bailout 

By
click to enlarge nbb.mps.2019.extra.jpg

JD Lasica/Flickr

North Coast Congressman Jared Huffman has introduced legislation intended to bar fossil-fuel companies from receiving relief funding from the $500 billion federal CARES Act stimulus bill.


Huffman and other Democratic lawmakers introduced the legislation, known as the ReWIND Act—the Resources for Workforce Investments, not Drilling Act—on May 5.


The bill comes after the Trump Administration began signalling the president’s intent to steer CARES Act funds to the struggling oil and gas industries.


The ReWIND Act would make “sure [that CARES Act funds] are not used to pay off bad debt taken on by fossil fuel corporations before the public health crisis,” according to a statement released by Huffman’s office.


“The relief allocated by Congress in the CARES Act is intended to benefit families and small businesses, not bail out oil and gas companies that were failing long before the coronavirus pandemic hit,” Huffman said in a statement.


Among other things, the ReWIND Act would prevent banks using certain CARES Act programs from issuing loans to oil companies, and institute a moratorium on new federal fuel leases until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.


Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Latest in News

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Press Pass

A Star is Bored

By Daedalus Howell Apr 29, 2020  4:05 pm

Rolling the Bard

Shakespeare’s B-Day Weed

By Daedalus Howell Apr 22, 2020  5:02 pm

Verdant Veritas

Frances Rivetti’s ‘Big Green Country’

By Daedalus Howell Apr 15, 2020  12:16 pm

More »

City Sound Inertia

Immortallica Pays Tribute to Metallica, Beer at Stone Brewing Napa

Thu, Sep. 5 10:30 am

Dan Imhoff Releases New Solo Album

Tue, Aug. 20 12:01 pm

King Dream Rocks Napa This Weekend

Fri, Aug. 9 10:19 am

More »

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Copyright © 2020 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation