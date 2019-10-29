October 29, 2019 News & Features » News

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Repopulation Plans on Hold 

Evacuation warnings to be extended as needed

By
Jenny Harrow and JoEllen DeNicola of the Integrative Healers Action Network sign up evacuees for alternative therapies at the Kenilworth Recreation Center.

Karen Hess

Jenny Harrow and JoEllen DeNicola of the Integrative Healers Action Network sign up evacuees for alternative therapies at the Kenilworth Recreation Center.

As authorities continue to monitor weather patterns, Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick told evacuated residents not to expect to return to their homes today.

“Today’s probably not going to be a good day to talk about repopulation,” Essick said at a Tuesday morning press conference. “We’re going to have to wait and see how the winds behave [and] how the fire behaves before we can talk about repopulation… Although many people are anxious to get back, today is probably going to be a day that we pause consideration of repopulation.”

While the Kincade Fire did not grow significantly overnight it remains at approximately 75,000 acres and only 15 percent contained, according to Jonathon Cox, a Cal Fire representative.

Asked what residents in evacuation warning zones should expect, Sheriff Essick said that authorities “will extend evacuation warnings as needed” as they continue to monitor wind and weather patterns.

In addition to keeping track of the fire, North Bay residents should also be mindful of cold temperatures this week, said Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt.

“We are in a Code Blue advisory with freezing temperatures predicted for several nights this week,” Rabbitt said. “We encourage our residents, if you are in a car or an RV, that you are cognizant of the weather.”

A full list of emergency shelters along with other information is available at Socoemergency.org.
Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

Latest in News

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Will Carruthers

Boho Beat

Sept. 13-14: Wowie Bowie in Sonoma

By Charlie Swanson Sep 12, 2019  10:15 am

Sept. 14: Five Years of Favorites in Healdsburg

By Charlie Swanson Sep 12, 2019  10:10 am

Sept. 14: Ruby Season in Sebastopol

By Charlie Swanson Sep 12, 2019  10:07 am

More »

City Sound Inertia

Immortallica Pays Tribute to Metallica, Beer at Stone Brewing Napa

Thu, Sep. 5 10:30 am

Dan Imhoff Releases New Solo Album

Tue, Aug. 20 12:01 pm

King Dream Rocks Napa This Weekend

Fri, Aug. 9 10:19 am

More »

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Copyright © 2019 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation