Repopulation Plans on Hold 

As authorities continue to monitor weather patterns, Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick told evacuated residents not to expect to return to their homes today.
“Today’s probably not going to be a good day to talk about repopulation,” Essick said at a Tuesday morning press conference. “We’re going to have to wait and see how the winds behave [and] how the fire behaves before we can talk about repopulation… Although many people are anxious to get back, today is probably going to be a day that we pause consideration of repopulation.”
While the Kincade Fire did not grow significantly overnight it remains at approximately 75,000 acres and only 15 percent contained, according to Jonathon Cox, a Cal Fire representative.
Asked what residents in evacuation warning zones should expect, Sheriff Essick said that authorities “will extend evacuation warnings as needed” as they continue to monitor wind and weather patterns.
In addition to keeping track of the fire, North Bay residents should also be mindful of cold temperatures this week, said Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt.
“We are in a Code Blue advisory with freezing temperatures predicted for several nights this week,” Rabbitt said. “We encourage our residents, if you are in a car or an RV, that you are cognizant of the weather.”
A full list of emergency shelters along with other information is available at Socoemergency.org
