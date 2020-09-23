RH’s new rooftop restaurant 

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of RH

The recently rebranded and remodeled Restoration Hardware is now in the burger business.

After months of construction at the north end of the Town Center Corte Madera’s parking lot, Restoration Hardware, or RH as it is now officially known, has unveiled its stunning, stand-alone retail outlet. While the 41-year-old company is best known for its sleek furniture designs, it has added rooftop dining, a wine gallery and a park to its repertoire. This new iteration looks more like an upscale hotel than a home-furnishing retail outlet.

Having already rolled out their restaurant concept in several locations including Yountville, the operation feels like a well-oiled machine. It helps that the menu is the same at most restaurants (thanks to celebrated restaurateur Brendan Sodikoff, who got the concept off the ground in Chicago five years ago).

The almost 60,000-square-foot, three-story building is painted the company’s signature cool grey and trimmed with black wrought iron and plenty of eye-catching outdoor lighting fixtures. Fully mature olive trees surround the handsome building along with alluring couches and tables that appear made to attract weary shoppers.

Perched atop the third floor and brilliantly designed to keep diners low amidst twinkling chandeliers, faux shrubs and statuesque stone features, RH Rooftop Restaurant, Wine Bar and park succeeds in transporting customers far from its parking-lot locale. Retractable glass walls enclose the dining room and wine bar. Unobstructed views of Mount Tam add a majestic touch.

Generously portioned burrata with perfectly vine-ripened cherry tomatoes, a garlicky pesto and toasted sourdough bread make for a perfect starter. A gem lettuce salad with fresh feta and avocado was a favorite—especially the buttermilk herb dressing. It’s easy to complain about burgers, but this one doesn’t disappoint with its brioche bun, pickles and sharp American cheese. In fact, every item sampled hit the mark—shaved ribeye on garlic bread, a lobster roll and truffled French fries tossed in a Parmigiano Reggiano–black truffle mix and served with a truffle aioli are all divine.

Prices are steep—in line with RH’s furniture and home decor. Entrees range between $20 for the burger up to $52 for charred rib-eye steak. But just like the store offerings, the quality is there and it is apparent that fresh ingredients are used and that the kitchen team is executing at the caliber expected from a brand known for its luxury home furnishings.

The only quibble would be just how “branded” the entire experience feels. From the muted monochromatic color palette, to the dark-clad servers and carefully positioned gold chandeliers—there is a sameness that pervades the entire space. That said, it is likely the intention of the retailer and if RH can consistently deliver this kind of dining experience in the Corte Madera Town Center—it’s a win-win for all.