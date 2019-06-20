June 20, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Theater

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Right Moves 

6th St does heavy lifting for 'West Side Story'

By

'West Side Story' runs through July 7 at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Thursday–Saturday, 7:30pm; Saturday–Sunday, 2pm. $22–$35. 707.523.4185. 6thstreetplayhouse.com

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Tags:

Latest in Theater

More Theater »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Harry Duke

Boho Beat

Feb. 1: Heal with Art in Santa Rosa

By Charlie Swanson Jan 30, 2019  11:46 am

Feb. 1-2: California Stories in Napa

By Charlie Swanson Jan 30, 2019  11:41 am

Feb. 2: Strings Summit in Sebastopol

By Charlie Swanson Jan 30, 2019  11:37 am

More »

City Sound Inertia

New Outdoor Venue Coming to Downtown Napa

Tue, Jun. 18  9:46 am

Sonoma Harvest Music Festival Expands to Two Weekends This Fall

Mon, Jun. 10 12:48 pm

David Luning Gets Devilish with “In Hell I Am” Single

Fri, Jun. 7 12:39 pm

More »

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Copyright © 2019 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation