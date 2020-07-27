Rohnert Park Police Officer Charged With Embezzlement 

The Sonoma County District Attorney has charged Rohnert Park Public Safety Officer David Sittig-Wattson, 34, with one felony count of grand theft by embezzlement, according to a press release from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Sittig-Wattson, a former treasurer for the Rohnert Park Public Safety Officers Association, the union which represents officers in labor negotiations and other matters, turned himself into the Sheriff Office on Monday after the Sheriff’s Office completed an investigation of financial practices at the union.

The alleged embezzlement, which the Sheriff's Office investigated at the request of the union, took place over a 4-year period. The felony charge could lead to a sentence of between six months and three years of imprisonment. Sittig-Wattson was released on $5,000 bail on Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office release.

Nonprofit paperwork filed by the police union lists David Wattson as the group’s treasurer in 2014 and 2015. More recent paperwork is not available online.





