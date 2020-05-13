May 13, 2020 News & Features » News

Santa Rosa to Hold Discussion of Homeless Camp 

By
CITY OF SANTA ROSA
  • City of Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa officials will host a public video call tomorrow evening about the city’s decision to install a temporary homeless encampment in a parking lot next to the Finley Community Center.


The project, known as the Safe Social Distancing Program, is intended to provide people living on the streets a safe place to stay while obeying Covid-19 health orders.


“Set-up of the site in the parking lot adjacent to the Finley Community Center is underway and occupancy of the parking lot site will begin next week,” an announcement of the Zoom meeting states. “This temporary, managed, parking lot site will help individuals experiencing homelessness achieve safe social distancing amid COVID-19, as directed by State and County health officials’ guidance.”


The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:00pm on Thursday evening. An agenda for the meeting with information about how to submit questions and join the meeting is available here.


