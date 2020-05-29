Sheriff’s Stance On Health Order Enforcement Now Unclear 

According to the Press Democrat, during a Friday-morning meeting with other local elected officials, Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick reversed course on his Thursday-afternoon announcement that, starting June 1, his agency would no longer enforce the county Health Orders. Now, it looks like Essick has changed his mind again—or that the PD got its story wrong.

Here’s a summary of the past 24 hours: In a Thursday-afternoon social-media post, Essick announced that his agency would only enforce the state’s Health Order, not the County Health Officer’s orders. In the post, Essick cited what he called “inconsistent restrictions on business and personal activities” in the county Health Orders.

Members of the Board of Supervisors and other local law enforcement agencies said they were caught off guard by the Sheriff’s decision.





In a joint statement released Thursday evening, the Board of Supervisors said that “the Sheriff’s message has had the unfortunate effect of creating confusion in our community.”

Within hours of Essick’s announcement, other local law enforcement officials, including Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro, released statements saying they would continue to enforce the county health orders in their respective jurisdictions.

Then, on Friday, after a morning meeting between local, state and federal politicians along with county health officials, the Press Democrat reported that Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin had said that the Sheriff had agreed to continue enforcing the County Health Orders.

Now, even that Press Democrat report is uncertain. An undated update to the Sheriff’s original statement on Facebook reads “UPDATE: Contrary to other reports the Sheriff is not reversing his position.”

The Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday afternoon.