Sonoma City Council Selects Interim City Manager 

Dave Kiff has been selected as interim city manager of Sonoma, the City Council decided Monday.

Kiff is currently interim city manager of Healdsburg and will continue in that role until the end of December, when he will replace current Sonoma City Manager Cathy Capriola, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Before taking the interim post in Healdsburg, Kiff was interim city manager of Huntington Beach for four months.

Kiff's experience includes 20 years with the city of Newport Beach, nine of those as city manager.

Kiff grew up in Healdsburg and recently returned to retire in Sonoma County.

"David Kiff brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table," said Sonoma Mayor Logan Harvey. "He knows Sonoma County and has successfully led Healdsburg's COVID-19 response assisting businesses and residents alike. David's experience and knowledge of the relevant county partners will ensure a smooth and stable transition period as the council works to hire a permanent city manager."

Capriola said she has worked with Kiff on county issues for the past six months, saying he "knows how to roll up his sleeves and get to work and with his excellent experience, he will be able to take the reins with little ramp up."

"These are challenging times that require all of us to look at innovative ways to sustain city government, businesses, non-profits and community groups, and all of the programs and activities that make Sonoma special," Kiff said. "While I doubt any one of us alone has the silver bullet to solve this crisis, if we can work together as residents, the council, the community, the management team, and the business community, we'll get through this."