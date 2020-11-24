Sonoma Community Center to Distribute Hundreds of Thanksgiving Meals 

The Sonoma Community Center will be providing more than 500 free Thanksgiving dinners to residents this year as part of their annual tradition.

Meals will be available for curbside pickup at the center's back patio at 276 E. Napa St. in Sonoma starting at 1 pm Thursday, Nov. 26. Distribution will continue until the center runs out of dinners.

Local businesses, including Bright Event Rentals, Paul's Produce, Sonoma Market, Clover Dairy and Vintage House, have all donated supplies and ingredients for the event.

Meals will be pre-packaged and available for either two people or a family of four. All Thanksgiving dinners are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The center welcomes donations from the public.

For more information, people can visit sonomacommunitycenter.com or call (707) 938-4626.