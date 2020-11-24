November 24, 2020 News & Features » News

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Sonoma Community Center to Distribute Hundreds of Thanksgiving Meals 

By
click to enlarge element5-digital-unsplash-thanksgiving.jpg

Element5 Digital/Unsplash

The Sonoma Community Center will be providing more than 500 free Thanksgiving dinners to residents this year as part of their annual tradition.

Meals will be available for curbside pickup at the center's back patio at 276 E. Napa St. in Sonoma starting at 1 pm Thursday, Nov. 26. Distribution will continue until the center runs out of dinners.

Local businesses, including Bright Event Rentals, Paul's Produce, Sonoma Market, Clover Dairy and Vintage House, have all donated supplies and ingredients for the event.

Meals will be pre-packaged and available for either two people or a family of four. All Thanksgiving dinners are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The center welcomes donations from the public.

For more information, people can visit sonomacommunitycenter.com or call (707) 938-4626.

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of...

Latest in News

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Press Pass

Writing in Cafes

By Daedalus Howell Nov 18, 2020  9:48 am

Home De Coeur

By Daedalus Howell Oct 28, 2020  5:42 pm

Zach Woods Delights at San Jose Int'l Short Film Festival

By Daedalus Howell Oct 21, 2020  8:53 am

More »

City Sound Inertia

Peppermint Moon Goes Solo on New EP

Tue, Jun. 9  1:49 pm

Lungs and Limbs Return to Say ‘Goodbye’

Wed, Apr. 15  1:45 pm

Ismay Connects to Sonoma Mountain on New Record

Wed, Mar. 25  1:35 pm

More »

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Copyright © 2020 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation