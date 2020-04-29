Sonoma County Fair Cancelled Due to Covid-19 

The Sonoma County Fair will not be held this summer due to Covid-19 concerns, members of the Fair’s Board of Directors announced at a meeting on Tuesday.

“We are deeply saddened about the need to cancel the 2020 Sonoma County Fair, however the health and safety of our community takes precedence during this unprecedented time of crisis,” Becky Bartling, CEO of the Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds, said in a press release explaining the decision.

“The Sonoma County Fair is a beloved family tradition for our community, as well as a source of livelihood for many individuals and businesses. Our hearts go out to all our partners in the Fair, the exhibitors and especially the youth that will miss the Fair experience this year,” Bartling continued.

Organizers currently plan on hosting the fair in 2021, according to the press release.

The Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds has cancelled or postponed all events until May 31 in accordance with the county’s health orders related to Covid-19, according to a statement on the organization’s website. Further cancellations are possible.



