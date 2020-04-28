April 28, 2020 News & Features » News

Sonoma County Health Officer Updates Parks Closure Order 

New rules allow limited parks access

Sundari Mase, Sonoma County's public health officer, updated rules restricting public park usage Tuesday.

The amended rules go into effect on Wednesday, April 29. The new rules replace Mase’s original March 23 park closure order, which was issued after people flocked to local parks and beaches in the early days of the local shelter-in-place order.

The new rules are “intended to allow residents to access Parks near where they live, without resulting in the crowding and virus transmission risks that led to the previous Parks closure.”

For instance, walking, jogging, hiking or bicycling in parks and on trails will now be permitted, if the users are healthy, obey social distancing guidelines and do not drive to the park.

The full text of the Amended Parks Closure Order along with answers to Frequently Asked Questions, are available here.

