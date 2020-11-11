Sonoma County Hosts Series of Strategic Plan Meetings 

Sonoma County officials on Tuesday hosted the first of five virtual meetings to gather input on the county’s next five-year strategic plan. The next four meetings, with topics ranging from the county’s response to global warming and social justice, will be held over the next week.

“This is a critical opportunity for the public to get involved in helping shape our blueprint for the future,” Supervisor Susan Gorin said in a statement released last week. “This will be the guiding document that will help ensure that our future actions reflect a clear sense of purpose. This is the time to be in the room – or the Zoom – where it happens.”

The Strategic Plan is based on five pillars: Healthy and Safe Communities, Organizational Excellence, Climate Action and Resiliency, Racial Equity and Social Justice, and Resilient Infrastructure. The Supervisors expect to approve the finalized plan in February 2021.

More information about the county’s strategic plan is available here.

Information about how to join a meeting is available here . The schedule of upcoming meetings is available below.

Organizational Excellence: Tuesday, November 10; English session from 12am to 1pm; Spanish-language session from 6pm to 7pm

Climate Action and Resiliency: Friday, November 13; English session from 12am to 1pm; Spanish session from 6pm to 7pm

Resilient Infrastructure: Monday, November 16; English session from 12am to 1pm; Spanish session from 6pm to 7pm

Racial Equity and Social Justice: Wednesday, November 18; English session from 12am to 1pm; Spanish session from 6pm to 7pm

Healthy and Safe Communities: Thursday, November 19; English session from 12am to 1pm; Spanish session from 6pm to 7pm