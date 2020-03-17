Sonoma County Issues "Shelter-In-Place" Order 

Keep a distance of at least six feet away from another person

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Refrain from touching your face

Use hand sanitizer

Covering coughs or sneezes (into the sleeve or elbow, not hands)

Regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces, and not shaking hands.

The Sonoma County Health Officer has issued a Health Order directing residents to shelter in place effective at midnight (12:00am) on Wednesday March 18, 2020. This Health Order will be in place for three weeks until April 7, 2020. The Health Order limits activity, travel and business functions to only the most basic and essential needs.This recent Order comes after the County received two additional cases of local transmission from coronavirus (COVID-19) yesterday, and two cases over the past weekend.All individuals currently living within the County are ordered to shelter at their homes. To the extent individuals are using shared or outdoor spaces, they must at all times as reasonably possible maintain social distancing of at least six feet from any other person when they are outside their residence.The guidance comes after substantial input from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), and from international health experts.Social distancing is scientifically-proven to be one of the most effective methods to slow the transmission of communicable disease, such as COVID-19.“In light of the recent cases of local transmission of COVID-19 in the County, we are taking proactive action to curtail the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County Interim Health Officer.“We urge our residents not to panic, however, please take this Order seriously, as COVID-19 is a real threat to our community at this time. Please adhere to the social distancing of six feet from another person as well as continue to maintain good hygiene practices.”