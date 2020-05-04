May 04, 2020 News & Features » News

Sonoma-Marin Fair Canceled Amid Pandemic 

click to enlarge North Bay residents at the 2018 Sonoma-Marin Fair.

Courtesy of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds and Events Center

North Bay residents at the 2018 Sonoma-Marin Fair.

After some uncertainty, the organizer of the Sonoma-Marin Fair canceled plans for this June’s annual event.

The 4th District Agricultural Association Board of Directors decided to cancel the event

during a May 1 emergency virtual meeting due to local regulations barring mass gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We hoped that as the shelter in place deadline of May 3rd approached, we would be able to move forward with our fair. We explored all the options, but we understand that this is the right decision for the safety and well-being of our community,” Allison Keaney, the Sonoma-Marin Fair’s CEO, said in a statement released after the meeting.

The fair offers a combination of agricultural attractions and musical performances. Perhaps the fair’s best-known competition is the annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest.

Organizers are planning to hold a Virtual Fair between June 24 and June 28. The details of the event have not been announced. More information is available at www.sonoma-marinfair.org.

