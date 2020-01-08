Stacked Line Up for BottleRock 

click to enlarge Ralph Arvesen (via Wikipedia)

Still Golden Stevie Nicks headlines BottleRock when the festival returns to Napa.

For many music lovers, the 1990s will be alive and well this Memorial Day weekend, May 22–24, 2020, at BottleRock Napa Valley, when the mega-sized music, food and wine festival returns for its eighth year with a musical lineup headed by the bygone decade's biggest stars— the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Dave Matthews Band.

Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame–inductee Stevie Nicks, who was recently instated as a solo artist after already being in the hall as a member of Fleetwood Mac, rounds out the final headlining spot for the three-day fest, which boasts over 75 bands and performers taking over the Napa Valley Expo in the heart of Napa.

In addition to the platinum-selling music veterans, BottleRock's lineup includes younger pop stars, from Miley Cyrus to Brandi Carlile, and global superstars like Russian/German DJ and producer Zedd, Australian electronic duo Empire of the Sun and Grammy-winning R&B musician Khalid, recently named one of

Time's Most Influential People of 2019.

"Our lineup once again features a wide variety of genres, combining legendary performers, up-and-coming bands and some of the most talked-about artists in the world," said Dave Graham, CEO of BottleRock Napa Valley, in a statement. "Our goal each year is to book the best acts available that fit our audience profile, and we're very happy that it resulted in such a deep lineup."

Other notable performers coming to Napa Valley include sibling folk-pop groups the Avett Brothers and Tegan and Sara, multi-faceted singer-songwriters and performers Janelle Monáe and Maggie Rogers, the iconic Debbie Harry leading Blondie, fast-rising country star Maren Morris, indie-rockers Jimmy Eat World, local favorites Michael Franti & Spearhead and many more.

Alongside the chart-toppers and internationally-touring acts, BottleRock always features a handful of North Bay and Bay Area acts, and this year's lineup includes regional artists such as San Francisco singer-songwriter Sam Johnson, Bay Area collective Full Moonalice—comprised of jam-band Moonalice, Oakland folk-group T Sisters and North Bay outfit the New Chambers Brothers—and Napa-based bands Obsidian Son and the Silverado Pickups, whose members each have winemaking history in their blood.

BottleRock also embraces the region's winemaking and culinary history with an array of local food and wine, craft beer and spirits and the popular Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, which hosts live cooking demonstrations that pair renowned chefs with celebrities, performers and rock stars.

BottleRock Napa Valley takes place Friday–Sunday, May 22–24, at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa. Three-day tickets start at $390. bottlerocknapavalley.com.