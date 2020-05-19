May 19, 2020 News & Features » News

State Funding for Undocumented Community Now Available 

By
seal_of_california-boho.jpg

On Monday, the California Human Development Corporation (CHDC) started accepting applications for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) Disaster Relief Assistance for Immigrants program in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom in mid-April, the $75 million statewide program will provide roughly 150,000 undocumented adults with a one-time payment of $500 per adult or $1,000 per household to help them deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The program is meant to serve as a safety net for some of the state’s estimated 2.8 million undocumented residents who may not qualify for help from the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The one-time payments will be distributed through 12 regional nonprofits around the state.

In 2013, there were an estimated 54,000 undocumented immigrants in Sonoma and Napa counties, according to the Public Policy Institute of California.

To qualify, a person must provide information proving they are undocumented, did not qualify for CARES act funding and have experienced hardship due to Covid-19.

Funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

To apply, call (707) 228-1338 or visit www.californiahumandevelopment.org.

For information about the Covid-19 Disaster Relief Assistance for Immigrants program visit https://bit.ly/2LDsVIl.

