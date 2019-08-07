Super Salsa 

click to enlarge Not Just for Seafood This version of romesco is good on just about everything.

Romesco sauce, one of Catalonia's finest exports, is renowned as a dressing for seafood.

But the red, nutty condiment improve almost any savory dish it touches, including vegetables, starches and proteins of all persuasions. Invented by fishermen centuries ago, soon after the arrival of new world tomatoes and peppers, it also includes almonds, olive oil, garlic, wine vinegar and stale bread. Every one of those ingredients have been in ready supply in California for years, as has been romesco sauce. The appearance of Mexican romesco was inevitable.

One celebrated formulation debuted soon after Napa Valley restaurateur Cindy Pawlcyn hired the Jacinto brothers, Ernest and Pablo, to run the kitchen of Mustard's Grill, Their south-of-the-border version of the Catalonian sauce was on the menu for years, and was revered valley-wide.

The modification from Spanish to Mexican romesco is slight, but significant: dried red chile instead of fresh red bell pepper. This change thickens the romesco, adding pungency and spice. "Everything else in the sauce comes from Spain," explained my friend Marianne Forest, who learned the recipe from Pawlcyn.

A restaurateur herself, I was thrilled when Forest agreed to come to my house and show me how to make Jacinto-style romesco. When the time came to cut a tomato, she reached smoothly into the jungle of utensils at the edge of my counter and extracted my only tomato knife, as if pulling a rabbit from a hat. She used the serrated blade to cut a cross on top of each tomato.

Soon those cuts would help the skins slip off easily, after the tomatoes were broiled and then cooled. In the meantime, almonds would be roasted, a hunk of sourdough would be griddled, and heads of garlic baked in olive oil. "Everything is roasted or toasted," Marianne said.

Marianne put the ingredients in the blender in no particular order. Every few moments she would inspect the slurry with a spoon, gauging progress by the diminishing diameter of the largest pieces of almond. "You want rustic saucery. It should not be homogenous, or liquefied."

Before I knew it, we were eating crunchy romesco sauce. It was delicious and complete off the spoon, with a vibrant mix of full flavors.

Per Marianne's advice, I smeared romesco on a piece of crusty toast soaked in olive oil. This simple combination could be a complete meal, but is also a starting point, and a crossroads. Atop that romesco-smeared toast there remained room for additional morsels of food, like grilled asparagus, roasted cauliflower or a few leaves of spicy greens.

Since then I have noticed a pattern: when bread and romesco sauce are both within reach, I will keep eating until one of them runs out. The same is true when I'm dipping veggies in romesco. And when all available substrates are gone, there is still that spoon.

For the recipe go to Bohemian.com