Supervisors to Discuss 'Reopening Plan' 

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase and other public officials are scheduled to discuss the process of reopening the local economy and parks at a Sonoma County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.

Among other items, staff from the county Economic Development Board will preview a framework to guide the process of reopening the local economy.

“County staff and allied stakeholder organizations have been working as part of the new Business Recovery Task Force Workgroups…” the staff report states. “Economic Development is working to finalize a Full Roadmap to Reopening Plan that will include Self-Certification resources. Staff will provide an update to the Board on efforts to make the County a more Business Friendly Environment.”

The staff report does not state which stakeholder organizations are members of the Business Recovery Task Force. Local business advocacy groups have discussed their own plans to ease economic restrictions in recent weeks.

The supervisors will also hear updates on the possibility of easing local park closure orders; changing Mase’s health guidelines around which elective surgeries local hospitals can offer; and altering the role of the county’s Department of Emergency Management in the county’s Covid-19 response as the department shifts its focus to the approaching wildfire season.