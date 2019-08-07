Take a Bow 

Our annual NorBay Music Awards online readers' ballot received its biggest turnout ever, and this year's winners include a lot of new faces among the North Bay's favorite bands, venues and more. The 2019 NorBay Music Award winners are…

Acoustic: Dave Hamilton Americana-singer has entertained the North Bay for 40 years.

Americana: Sean Carscadden Songwriter makes effortless, eclectic music.

Blues: Dylan Black Project Group possesses the right touch of funk, soul and rock ‘n’ roll.

Country: Train Wreck Junction Outfit appeals to country fans of all ages.

DJ (radio): Bill Bowker North Bay radio host is a champion of the blues at the Krush 95.9 FM.

DJ (live): Joshua Bluegreen-Cripps Producer and performer is featured across the Bay Area.

Electronica: Eki Shola Solo star proves anything is possible with innovative ambient melodies.

Folk: Fly by Train Folk-rock act rides the rails of old school grass-fed Americana.

Hip Hop: Kayatta Solo performer brings a thought-provoking message to the music.

Indie: Trebuchet Petaluma band known for emotionally stirring indie-rock.

Jazz: Nate Lopez Eight-string guitar master is a one-man jazz band.

Metal: Immortallica North Bay tribute to Metallica is as fast and loud as a bolt of lightning.

Music Festival: Railroad Music Festival Free fest is set in the heart of downtown Santa Rosa.

Open Mic: Tuesday Open Mic Night at Brew Coffee & Beer Weekly showcase is all inclusive.

Punk: One Armed Joey Melodic punk trio is on the rise.

Promoter: Jake Ward North Bay Cabaret co-founder produces public and private events.

R&B: The Big Fit Funk-soul ensemble was formerly known as Frobeck.

Reggae: Sol Horizon Reggae champions are shining as bright as ever.

Rock: Two Lions Band Geyserville guitarist Mitchel Slade leads the rock-fusion four-piece.

Singer/songwriter: David Luning North Bay troubadour plays with a keen ear and a huge heart.

Venue: Redwood Café Cotati institution offers live music practically every night of the year.