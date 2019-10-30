Tasting Notes 

click to enlarge Kevin Frazier

Get to the Gig New Copasetics are ready to rock at a moment's notice.

North Bay rock and roll band New Copasetics believes in serving a healthy dose of Americana, soul and roots music in a melting pot of sound that can be found on the group's debut LP, Twang-ucopia (Balanced Diet), available now on CD and soon on vinyl.

The album is the band's debut, though the members in New Copasetics are veteran musicians, led by bassist Tim Eschliman and guitarist Sean Allen and featuring drummer Kevin Hayes and vocalist/keyboardist Dallis Craft.

"I came out of the Midwest to go to San Francisco State and I knew I'd like the music environment out here," Eschliman says. "San Francisco in the late '60s and early '70s was the most dynamic, risk-taking music scene."

Eschliman steeped himself in the Mill Valley music scene of the '70s, playing with Etta James, Commander Cody and the Moonlighters and forming acts like the Christmas Jug Band and later Rhythmtown-Jive, delving into New Orleans R&B, blues and other genres.

With New Copasetics, Eschliman wanted to get back to the rock, and he recruited Allen first.

"He's got a clean, direct telecaster sound," Eschliman says. "He's got a musicianship that shows through."

Now, the four-piece outfit specializes in male-female vocal harmonies sung over roots-rock rhythms.

"Everything really came together," Eschliman says about adding Craft and Hayes. "And, if you don't capture that moment, record it at least, it will just slip away."

Fortunately, Eschliman is also the man behind Globe Records, and has released albums under the label for decades. New Copasetics recorded the majority of the debut album live in studio, and the result is an immediately catchy, often upbeat and sometimes even sublime mix of both originals and selected covers.

The album title, Twang-ucopia (Balanced Diet), is a nod to the band's eclectic tastes and Allen's signature guitar and pedal steel vibes.

"Every time we've done a show, it occurs to me it's not a hyper-focused genre of music we're doing," Eschliman says. "There's such a variety of stuff, and after playing I feel satisfied, we've covered a lot of ground and I feel better for it."

New Copasetics play an album-release show on Friday, Nov. 1, at Redwood Café, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 8:30pm. $10. As of press time, the show plans to run as scheduled. 707.795.7868. newcopasetics.com.