To B or Not to B 

We are so proud of our students, teachers and the exceptional education at our West County high schools. We're asking the public's help in holding onto the quality we now enjoy.

Since 1993 we have financed key programs at Analy, El Molino and Laguna high schools with a parcel tax that our voters steadfastly approve every time it expires.

It expires again next year.

Please help us renew it by voting "Yes" on Measure B on the March 3 ballot.

"State funding continues to fall short in providing the resources needed to support our schools. Measure B funds are vital to maintaining the quality programs and services our students need and deserve," said District Superintendent Toni Beal.

Measure B will renew the parcel tax for eight more years and increase it from $48 to $79 a year, to adjust for the rising cost of living and a decline in state funding. Exemptions are available for qualified seniors, the disabled, contiguous parcels and others.

With input from staff, teachers, parents and community leaders, the district has prepared a list of programs and activities that require the support of the parcel tax, including:

Keeping school libraries open

Maintaining and improving shop, art, music, drama, culinary, agriculture, technology and other career-education classes

Giving teachers and staff appropriate raises

Improving college-preparatory courses

Maintaining small class sizes and counseling services

Please join us in voting "Yes" on Measure B!

—Jim Walton, chair Measure B steering committee

Mary Bracken, president El Molino Education Fund

Loretta and Chip Castleberry, business owners and former teachers

Jim Corbett, "Mr. Music" Foundation

Mary Fricker, member Measure B steering committee

John Grech, El Molino High School teacher

Leslie McCormick, president El Molino Boosters

Sue Mobley, business owner

Adam Parks, president Analy High School Boosters, business owner

Dennis Rosatti, business owner

Lily Smedshammer, Analy High School teacher

David Stecher, former West Sonoma County Union High School District trustee

Friends of West Sonoma County Union High School District

friendsofwscuhsd.org.

We welcome your contribution. To have your topical essay of 350 words considered for publication, write openmic@bohemian.com.