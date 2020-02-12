To B or Not to B 

We are so proud of our students, teachers and the exceptional education at our West County high schools. We're asking the public's help in holding onto the quality we now enjoy.
Since 1993 we have financed key programs at Analy, El Molino and Laguna high schools with a parcel tax that our voters steadfastly approve every time it expires.
It expires again next year.
Please help us renew it by voting "Yes" on Measure B on the March 3 ballot.
"State funding continues to fall short in providing the resources needed to support our schools. Measure B funds are vital to maintaining the quality programs and services our students need and deserve," said District Superintendent Toni Beal.
Measure B will renew the parcel tax for eight more years and increase it from $48 to $79 a year, to adjust for the rising cost of living and a decline in state funding. Exemptions are available for qualified seniors, the disabled, contiguous parcels and others.
With input from staff, teachers, parents and community leaders, the district has prepared a list of programs and activities that require the support of the parcel tax, including:
Keeping school libraries open
Maintaining and improving shop, art, music, drama, culinary, agriculture, technology and other career-education classes
Giving teachers and staff appropriate raises
Improving college-preparatory courses
Maintaining small class sizes and counseling services
Please join us in voting "Yes" on Measure B!
—Jim Walton, chair Measure B steering committee
Mary Bracken, president El Molino Education Fund
Loretta and Chip Castleberry, business owners and former teachers
Jim Corbett, "Mr. Music" Foundation
Mary Fricker, member Measure B steering committee
John Grech, El Molino High School teacher
Leslie McCormick, president El Molino Boosters
Sue Mobley, business owner
Adam Parks, president Analy High School Boosters, business owner
Dennis Rosatti, business owner
Lily Smedshammer, Analy High School teacher
David Stecher, former West Sonoma County
Union High School District trustee
Friends of West Sonoma County Union High School District
friendsofwscuhsd.org.
