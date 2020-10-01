Toilet paper: a poem 

By Sandra Rae Davies

Only white please

Kleenex for a sneeze

Two ply for me

Recycled green

Doesn't matter now

No choices

Shelves are bare

We don't care

Paper towels will suffice

Not nice on pipes

Have to wipe

Bring home to wife

Sends me back

Another store

Another roll

Last one just sold

Home empty handed

I’m branded

A fool no less

Without paper to clean a mess

Take a shower

Ask neighbor to borrow

One ply will do

Pay extra for two

World’s a mess

Crazy no less

Fresh air in demand

Closed all the cans

Paper hoarder

Get a life

Leave some for others

Share with your brothers

Sandra Rae Davies lives in San Anselmo.