Toilet paper: a poem 

By Sandra Rae Davies
Only white please
Kleenex for a sneeze
Two ply for me
Recycled green
Doesn't matter now
No choices
Shelves are bare
We don't care
Paper towels will suffice
Not nice on pipes
Have to wipe
Bring home to wife
Sends me back
Another store
Another roll
Last one just sold
Home empty handed
I’m branded
A fool no less
Without paper to clean a mess
Take a shower
Ask neighbor to borrow
One ply will do
Pay extra for two
World’s a mess
Crazy no less
Fresh air in demand
Closed all the cans
Paper hoarder
Get a life
Leave some for others
Share with your brothers
Sandra Rae Davies lives in San Anselmo.